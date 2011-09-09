BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

ECONMIN AND STATE INVESTMENT AGENCY ON FDI

The economy ministry and the state investment agency SARIO will inform on foreign direct investment development, 0800 GMT

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its September session, no major economic items on agenda on Friday.

SLOVAK JULY OUTPUT SLOWS, TRADE ABOVE FCST

Slovak industrial output rose by slower-than-expected 5.0 percent year on year in July, mainly due to weaker production growth in the car and electronics sectors, data showed on Thursday.

COALITION PARTNERS SQUABBLE

Tensions within the ruling coalition, triggered by SaS party adamant 'no' to European bailout funds, are seen rising and threatening introduction of further reforms as partners vow not to support SaS legislation on payroll-tax system reform.

Sme, page 1

FINANCIAL AID FOR INDEBTED HOSPITALS

Parliament approved 350 million euro ($490 million) financial injection for indebted state-run hospitals, set to become shareholder companies next year. Doctors and unions sharply protest against transformation of hospitals.

Hospodarske noviny, page

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

