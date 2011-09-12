BRATISLAVA, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

COALITION ROW

Leaders, senior officials and parliament deputies of all four coalition parties will meet to try to mitigate row over support for the EFSF, which is threatening the government's unity. 2012 state budget, reforms also on agenda.

AUGUST HEADLINE, CORE INFLATION DATA

The Statistics Office will publish headline and core inflation data for August, 0700 GMT. The analysts polled by Reuters expect August headline inflation to rise monthly by 0.2 percent and annual by 3.7 percent.

JULY NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS DATA

The Statistics Office will publish July new industrial orders data, 0700 GMT

BUSINESSES ON EFSF

The Slovak chamber of Commerce and Industry(SOPK) will brief on the current euro zone issues, their stance to both euro zone rescue funds, 0800 GMT

DEFAULT IN EURO AREA POSES CONTAGION RISKS-SLOVAK FINMIN

A sovereign default in the euro zone would carry contagion risks, but the euro area's joint bailout fund could create conditions to mitigate such risks, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Sunday.

EFSF VOTE SHAKES SLOVAK GOVT UNITY-PAPER

Senior coalition policymakers warned Slovakia's Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on Saturday to end its opposition to approval of the euro zone bailout fund or risk the government's fall after only one year in office.

ECB'S MAKUCH: EURO ZONE NEEDS FISCAL PILLAR

The euro area needs to continue building a fiscal pillar to support the single currency in the long term, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday.

SLOVAK CBANK, AT ODDS WITH GOVT, URGES CLOSER EURO INTEGRATION

Slovakia's central bank said on Friday that the country should not snub moves to deeper economic integration in the euro zone, contrasting with the finance ministry's opposition to greater fiscal and economic union.

SLOVAK INVESTMENTS SEEN HOLDING UP- ECONMIN

A slowdown in Slovakia's economic growth is not too worrying as investment activity is rising and businesses are still optimistic about future trends, the economy ministry said on Friday.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

SAS SUPPORTS PRIME MINISTER

The coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SAS) party said Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has their full support in reaction to a possibility to make the vote on the EFSF a confidence vote in the government. SaS is adamantly against EFSF.

Hospodarske noviny, page 9

COALITION POPULARITY SINKS DROPS

More than two thirds of Slovaks are disappointed with the centre-right government, suffering from inner-coalition bickering and austerity, a survey conducted by the MVK polling agency showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

