COALITION ROW
Leaders, senior officials and parliament deputies of all
four coalition parties will meet to try to mitigate row over
support for the EFSF, which is threatening the government's
unity. 2012 state budget, reforms also on agenda.
AUGUST HEADLINE, CORE INFLATION DATA
The Statistics Office will publish headline and core
inflation data for August, 0700 GMT. The analysts polled by
Reuters expect August headline inflation to rise monthly by 0.2
percent and annual by 3.7 percent.
JULY NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS DATA
The Statistics Office will publish July new industrial
orders data, 0700 GMT
BUSINESSES ON EFSF
The Slovak chamber of Commerce and Industry(SOPK) will brief
on the current euro zone issues, their stance to both euro zone
rescue funds, 0800 GMT
DEFAULT IN EURO AREA POSES CONTAGION RISKS-SLOVAK FINMIN
A sovereign default in the euro zone would carry contagion
risks, but the euro area's joint bailout fund could create
conditions to mitigate such risks, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan
Miklos said on Sunday.
EFSF VOTE SHAKES SLOVAK GOVT UNITY-PAPER
Senior coalition policymakers warned Slovakia's Freedom and
Solidarity (SaS) party on Saturday to end its opposition to
approval of the euro zone bailout fund or risk the government's
fall after only one year in office.
ECB'S MAKUCH: EURO ZONE NEEDS FISCAL PILLAR
The euro area needs to continue building a fiscal pillar to
support the single currency in the long term, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday.
SLOVAK CBANK, AT ODDS WITH GOVT, URGES CLOSER EURO INTEGRATION
Slovakia's central bank said on Friday that the country
should not snub moves to deeper economic integration in the euro
zone, contrasting with the finance ministry's opposition to
greater fiscal and economic union.
SLOVAK INVESTMENTS SEEN HOLDING UP- ECONMIN
A slowdown in Slovakia's economic growth is not too worrying
as investment activity is rising and businesses are still
optimistic about future trends, the economy ministry said on
Friday.
SAS SUPPORTS PRIME MINISTER
The coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SAS) party said Prime
Minister Iveta Radicova has their full support in reaction to a
possibility to make the vote on the EFSF a confidence vote in
the government. SaS is adamantly against EFSF.
Hospodarske noviny, page 9
COALITION POPULARITY SINKS DROPS
More than two thirds of Slovaks are disappointed with the
centre-right government, suffering from inner-coalition
bickering and austerity, a survey conducted by the MVK polling
agency showed.
Hospodarske noviny, page 4
