BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will face a no-confidence vote in the parliament - initiated by the strongest opposition party SMER, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, 1500 GMT. Opposition, however, lack needed majority to sack Radicova.

SLOVAK GOVT PARTIES FAIL TO BRIDGE EFSF SPLIT

CASTA, Slovakia, Sept 12 Slovakia's centre-right coalition parties failed to overcome a deep divide over a plan to strengthen the euro zone EFSF bailout fund which is threatening its ratification, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday.

SLOVAK INFLATION HITS 32-MONTH HIGH IN AUG

Slovak consumer prices rose by lower-than-expected 0.1 percent on the month in August, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.0 percent, its highest mark since December 2008, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

SLOVAK JULY IND ORDERS -5.7 PCT M/M, -2.9 PCT Y/Y

Slovak new industrial orders dropped by 2.9 percent year-on-year in July and declined by 5.7 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

BUSINESSES ON COALITION STRAIN

The coalition rows over the euro zone's bailout fund and important reforms are seen negative and hurting business environment, the Slovak Business Alliance said, adding a possible fall of the government would be a very bad signal.

FIRMS TO BOOST HIRING

The labour market atmosphere is cautiously positive new jobs in the coming three months should outpace anticipated lay-offs, a survey by Manpower showed. Majority of new jobs should be created in the manufacturing industry.

NEW COMPANY ON THE ENERGY MARKET

United energy Trading, the part of the energy holding Energeticky a priemyslovy holding (EPH), plans to enter the Slovak energy market for households. They plan to offer power and gas supplies for households from 2012.

