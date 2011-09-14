BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

AUGUST EU-NORM INFLATION DATA

The Statistics Office will publish August EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analyst polled by Reuters expected the August EU- norm inflation to rise by 0.2 percent on the month and by 4.0 percent on the year.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 1100 GMT. The ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, who is also head of Slovak central bank, will brief ministers on current situation in the euro zone.

SLOVAK PM SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE, AS EXPECTED

Slovakia's Prime Minister Iveta Radicova survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday initiated by the opposition over alleged corruption, cronyism and lack of governance in the euro zone country.

MOL, SLOVNAFT EYE 80 MLN EURO ADRIA INVESTMENT

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and Slovak unit Slovnaft will invest around 80 million euros ($109 mln) boosting the capacity of the Adria oil pipeline between Hungary and Slovakia, Slovnaft said on Tuesday.

SLOVAKS SPLIT OVER EUROPE'S BAILOUT FUNDS

While majority of Slovaks think it would be responsible to reject strengthening of the euro zone's temporary bailout fund (EFSF) in the parliament, 42 Slovaks support creation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), two separate surveys by MVK and Polis agencies showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

SULIK ON EFSF

The liberal government Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party sees no reason to drop its 'no' to the EFSF strengthening, saying it its the euro's biggest threat. SaS' leader Richar Sulik said the government will survive this row.

Sme, page 2

