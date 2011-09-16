BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
SLOVAKS APPROVE BILL TO RAISE PRIVATE PENSION SAVINGS
The Slovak parliament on Wednesday approved changes in the
country's pension savings system aimed at boosting private
contributions and thus easing the pressure on the budget from an
ageing population.
PSA SAYS SUPPLY PROBLEMS HALT SLOVAK PLANT
French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has halted
production at its Slovakia's assembly plant due to ongoing
French supply problems, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.
SLOVAK NUCLEAR PLANTS ARE SAFE - WATCHDOG REPORT
Slovakia's two nuclear power plants are safe and reliable,
initial results of European Union stress tests showed, the
country's nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
SLOVAK EU-NORM CPI IN AUG RISES ON ENERGY
Slovak EU-norm price growth was slightly lower than expected
at 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, putting annual
inflation at 4.1 percent, the Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
'COMMON PEOPLE' DROP EFSF NO
'Common people', four deputies within the government Freedom
and Solidarity (SaS) party, which adamantly opposes support of
the EFSF strengthening, said the party should talk to partners
and compromise on terms.
Sme, page 1
EFSF CONFIDENCE VOTE
The government sources told daily Hospodarske Noviny that
senior coalition leaders want to make the upcoming EFSF vote a
confidence motion, a move which could threaten the cabinet's
unity as SaS rejects to back the strengthening of the EFSF.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
KIA ADDS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA
Kia Motors Corp. said it will add 1,000 jobs at
its Slovak assembly plant as the carmaker prepares for launch of
a new model, due by the end of next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
(Reporting by Martin Santa)