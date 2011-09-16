BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

SLOVAKS APPROVE BILL TO RAISE PRIVATE PENSION SAVINGS

The Slovak parliament on Wednesday approved changes in the country's pension savings system aimed at boosting private contributions and thus easing the pressure on the budget from an ageing population.

PSA SAYS SUPPLY PROBLEMS HALT SLOVAK PLANT

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has halted production at its Slovakia's assembly plant due to ongoing French supply problems, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK NUCLEAR PLANTS ARE SAFE - WATCHDOG REPORT

Slovakia's two nuclear power plants are safe and reliable, initial results of European Union stress tests showed, the country's nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK EU-NORM CPI IN AUG RISES ON ENERGY

Slovak EU-norm price growth was slightly lower than expected at 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, putting annual inflation at 4.1 percent, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

'COMMON PEOPLE' DROP EFSF NO

'Common people', four deputies within the government Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, which adamantly opposes support of the EFSF strengthening, said the party should talk to partners and compromise on terms.

Sme, page 1

EFSF CONFIDENCE VOTE

The government sources told daily Hospodarske Noviny that senior coalition leaders want to make the upcoming EFSF vote a confidence motion, a move which could threaten the cabinet's unity as SaS rejects to back the strengthening of the EFSF.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

KIA ADDS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA

Kia Motors Corp. said it will add 1,000 jobs at its Slovak assembly plant as the carmaker prepares for launch of a new model, due by the end of next year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

