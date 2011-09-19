BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE MEETING
The economic and social committee will hold a regular
meeting to discuss current political and economic issues, 0700
GMT.
BONDS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 9-year, 4-percent state bonds, due
April 2020, 0900 GMT. ARDAL expected to sell 68.4 million euro
worth of the maturity.
FINMIN MIKLOS ON EFSF
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and the parliamentary speaker
Richard Sulik will address a seminar on euro-zone bailout funds
and future of the euro-zone, 1200 GMT.
SLOVAK OPPOSITION WANTS NEW GOVT IF NO DEAL ON EFSF
The Slovak government should step down if it fails to find
an agreement on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund, the
head of the main Slovak opposition party said on Sunday.
AUTOMAKER PSA EXTENDS SLOVAK PRODUCTION STOPPAGE
French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will extend
the production halt at its Slovak assembly plant until Tuesday
due to ongoing logistic problems at of its French suppliers, the
company said on Sunday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
COALITION PARTIES REJECT GOVT WITH SMER
All coalition parties in the centre-right government of
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova rejected idea of coalition with
the opposition party Smer in case the government falls.
Coalition snubbed speculations about ongoing talks of some of
the parties with Smer.
Sme, page 1
CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS SUPPORT BANK, TOBACCO TAX
The junior government party The Christian Democrats (KDH)
supports introduction an one-off bank tax, as drafted by the
finance ministry, as well higher excise tax on tobacco.
Sme, page 8
