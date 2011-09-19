BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE MEETING

The economic and social committee will hold a regular meeting to discuss current political and economic issues, 0700 GMT.

BONDS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 9-year, 4-percent state bonds, due April 2020, 0900 GMT. ARDAL expected to sell 68.4 million euro worth of the maturity.

FINMIN MIKLOS ON EFSF

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and the parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik will address a seminar on euro-zone bailout funds and future of the euro-zone, 1200 GMT.

SLOVAK OPPOSITION WANTS NEW GOVT IF NO DEAL ON EFSF

The Slovak government should step down if it fails to find an agreement on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund, the head of the main Slovak opposition party said on Sunday.

AUTOMAKER PSA EXTENDS SLOVAK PRODUCTION STOPPAGE

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will extend the production halt at its Slovak assembly plant until Tuesday due to ongoing logistic problems at of its French suppliers, the company said on Sunday.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================

====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

COALITION PARTIES REJECT GOVT WITH SMER

All coalition parties in the centre-right government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova rejected idea of coalition with the opposition party Smer in case the government falls. Coalition snubbed speculations about ongoing talks of some of the parties with Smer.

Sme, page 1

CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS SUPPORT BANK, TOBACCO TAX

The junior government party The Christian Democrats (KDH) supports introduction an one-off bank tax, as drafted by the finance ministry, as well higher excise tax on tobacco.

Sme, page 8

