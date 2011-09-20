BRATISLAVA, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

AUGUST JOBLESS DATA

Slovak Labour Office will publish August jobless data, analyst surveyed by Reuters expected the unemployment rate to edge down to 12.95 percent from 13.15 in July, 0900 GMT

FINMIN PRESS CONFERENCE

The finance ministry will hold the press conference on current economic issues, 0900 GMT.

SLOVAK FINMIN: EFSF VOTE SHOULD BE TIED TO CONFIDENCE VOTE

The Slovak government should tie an upcoming vote on expanding the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund EFSF to a vote of confidence in the centre-right cabinet, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 68.4 MLN IN 9-YR BONDS Slovakia sold 68.4 milion euros worth of 4 percent coupon state bonds due 2020 in an auction on Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

SULIK ON ESM

The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) wants to tie a vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), due next year, with a referendum. Other coalition parties, however, disagree with such a scenario.

Sme, page 1

BUSINESSES ON EFSF

Most of Slovak business support the boosting of the euro zone rescue fund EFSF and wish for an approval in the parliament, the poll published the leading-daily Sme showed.

Sme, page 2

STATE BUDGET REVENUES

Higher excise tax on tobacco, a special bank tax as well as higher fee to nuclear fund charged from power utilities, could boost the state budget revenue by 77 million euros ($105 million), the finance ministry's calculation showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

