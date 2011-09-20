BRATISLAVA, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
AUGUST JOBLESS DATA
Slovak Labour Office will publish August jobless data,
analyst surveyed by Reuters expected the unemployment rate to
edge down to 12.95 percent from 13.15 in July, 0900 GMT
FINMIN PRESS CONFERENCE
The finance ministry will hold the press conference on
current economic issues, 0900 GMT.
SLOVAK FINMIN: EFSF VOTE SHOULD BE TIED TO CONFIDENCE VOTE
The Slovak government should tie an upcoming vote on
expanding the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund EFSF to a
vote of confidence in the centre-right cabinet, Finance Minister
Ivan Miklos said on Monday.
SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 68.4 MLN IN 9-YR BONDS
Slovakia sold 68.4 milion euros worth of 4 percent coupon state
bonds due 2020 in an auction on Monday, the
Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL)
said.
SULIK ON ESM
The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS)
wants to tie a vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
due next year, with a referendum. Other coalition parties,
however, disagree with such a scenario.
Sme, page 1
BUSINESSES ON EFSF
Most of Slovak business support the boosting of the euro
zone rescue fund EFSF and wish for an approval in the
parliament, the poll published the leading-daily Sme showed.
Sme, page 2
STATE BUDGET REVENUES
Higher excise tax on tobacco, a special bank tax as well as
higher fee to nuclear fund charged from power utilities, could
boost the state budget revenue by 77 million euros ($105
million), the finance ministry's calculation showed.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
