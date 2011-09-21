BRATISLAVA, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold a regular weekly meeting, with a special bank levy on agenda. The ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, head of Slovak central bank, will brief ministers on current situation in the euro zone, 0800 GMT

SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS PM BACKED CONFIDENCE VOTE ON EFSF

Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has told her coalition partners that she will tie ratification of a plan to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to a vote of confidence in the government, her finance minister said on Tuesday.

SLOVAK PARTY REITERATES NEGATIVE STANCE ON EFSF

Slovakia's junior government party reiterated on Tuesday it would not support a plan to expand the mandate of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund in a parliamentary vote expected next month.

PSA RESTARTS PRODUCTION AT SLOVAK PLANT ON WED

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will restart production at its Slovak assembly plant on Wednesday following the resolution of logistic problems at one of its French suppliers, the company said on Tuesday.

AUG JOBLESS RATE EDGE DOWN TO 13.12 PCT

Slovakia's unemployment rate edged down to 13.12 percent in August from 13.15 percent a month earlier, the Labour Office said on Tuesday.

AUG JOBLESS RATE EDGE DOWN TO 13.12 PCT

FINANCE MINISTER ON ECONOMY

The Finance Minister Ivan Miklos admitted the possible recession of the global economy, but the question is how much it will influent the Slovak economy. In case the EFSF will be not approved by the euro zone member states, there could come a drop of Slovak economy by double digit percent as the worst scenario, he added.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

COMPANIES TO RISE WAGES

Almost 400 of the most important Slovak companies plan to increase the wages in average by 3.5 percent, the highest rise is expected in electronics sector, the poll of Hay Group agency showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

