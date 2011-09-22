BRATISLAVA, Sept 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

DEPUTY FINMIN ON REGIONS

Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Tvaroska to a address a business conference on budget discipline of regional governments in times of crisis, 0700 GMT.

SLOVAKS WILL RAISE EXCISE TAXES ON TOBACCO

The Slovak government approved on Wednesday a faster rise in excise taxes on tobacco to boost revenues for next year's state budget, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said.

SLOVAK GOVT APPROVES SPECIAL BANK LEVY

The Slovak government has agreed to introduce a special bank levy next year, which is expected to bring 41 million euros into a special 'off-state budget' account, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Wednesday.

SLOVENIA FACES CRUCIAL EFSF VOTE ON TUESDAY

Slovenia's ability to approve the euro zone's expanded EFSF bailout fund after the fall of its central-left government will be tested next Tuesday in a key parliamentary vote.

Azerbaijan to diversify oil flows to Europe, Asia in '12

Azerbaijan plans to increase supplies of crude oil to European and Asian markets in 2012 in a move to diversify its energy exports.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

EFSF

The Slovak "no" to the euro-zone bailout fund EFSF would mean the euro zone would re-negotiate the fund's strengthening again from the very beginning, causing a months-long delay, Slovak envoy to the EFSF said, adding there is no realistic alternative for the project without Slovakia.

Sme, page 1

COALITION PARTIES WILLING TO DISCUSS

All three coalition parties from the centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova which support the boosting of EFSF are open and still willing to discuss this question with their liberal coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SAS) which adamantly rejects its approving in parliament.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

