DEPUTY FINMIN ON REGIONS
Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Tvaroska to a address a
business conference on budget discipline of regional governments
in times of crisis, 0700 GMT.
SLOVAKS WILL RAISE EXCISE TAXES ON TOBACCO
The Slovak government approved on Wednesday a faster rise in
excise taxes on tobacco to boost revenues for next year's state
budget, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said.
SLOVAK GOVT APPROVES SPECIAL BANK LEVY
The Slovak government has agreed to introduce a special bank
levy next year, which is expected to bring 41 million euros into
a special 'off-state budget' account, Finance Minister Ivan
Miklos said on Wednesday.
SLOVENIA FACES CRUCIAL EFSF VOTE ON TUESDAY
Slovenia's ability to approve the euro zone's expanded EFSF
bailout fund after the fall of its central-left government will
be tested next Tuesday in a key parliamentary vote.
Azerbaijan to diversify oil flows to Europe, Asia in '12
Azerbaijan plans to increase supplies of crude oil to
European and Asian markets in 2012 in a move to diversify its
energy exports.
EFSF
The Slovak "no" to the euro-zone bailout fund EFSF would
mean the euro zone would re-negotiate the fund's strengthening
again from the very beginning, causing a months-long delay,
Slovak envoy to the EFSF said, adding there is no realistic
alternative for the project without Slovakia.
Sme, page 1
COALITION PARTIES WILLING TO DISCUSS
All three coalition parties from the centre-right cabinet of
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova which support the boosting of EFSF
are open and still willing to discuss this question with their
liberal coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SAS) which
adamantly rejects its approving in parliament.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
