BRATISLAVA, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
SLOVAK PARLIAMENT COMMITTEES TO OPEN EURO DEBATE NEXT WEEK
Slovak parliamentary committees are expected to start
discussion on beefing up the euro zone bailout fund next week,
with the final vote seen later in October, the parliament
website showed on Thursday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Previous stories on Slovak data.............
Overview of economic data and forecasts..........
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
DOCTORS' RESIGNATIONS
Doctors have been leaving hospitals in the Slovak main
cities to protest on low wages and are threatening so the health
care system stability. The doctor's union said the exact number
of resignation from doctors should be known on Saturday.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
PUBLIC FINANCES
The finance ministry's state secretary said measures as
hiking the property tax and unification of excise taxes could
improve public finances as it does not threaten the economy
growth.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)