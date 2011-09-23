BRATISLAVA, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

SLOVAK PARLIAMENT COMMITTEES TO OPEN EURO DEBATE NEXT WEEK

Slovak parliamentary committees are expected to start discussion on beefing up the euro zone bailout fund next week, with the final vote seen later in October, the parliament website showed on Thursday.

DOCTORS' RESIGNATIONS

Doctors have been leaving hospitals in the Slovak main cities to protest on low wages and are threatening so the health care system stability. The doctor's union said the exact number of resignation from doctors should be known on Saturday.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

PUBLIC FINANCES

The finance ministry's state secretary said measures as hiking the property tax and unification of excise taxes could improve public finances as it does not threaten the economy growth.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

