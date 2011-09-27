BRATISLAVA, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
GERMAN PRESIDENT ON VISIT
German president Christiana Wulff will end his two-day
official visit to Slovakia and will meet his Slovak counterpart
President Ivan Gasparovic as well as Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova. Presser after meeting of presidents - 0910 GMT.
C.BANK TO PRESENT ECON FCAST
ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, who is also Slovak
central bank governor, will present the new economic forecast
for Slovakia and comment on the euro zone. Press conference at
1100 GMT.
C.BANK ON C/A
The central bank will comment on preliminary July current
account balance data. Actual figured will come on Wednesday.
SDKU MEETING
The senior coalition party The Slovak Democratic and
Christian Union (SDKU) will hold a meeting to discuss whether to
connect the vote on boosting the euro zone rescue fund EFSF with
the vote of confidence in the government. Meeting at 1200 GMT.
ECB'S MAKUCH: ECB HAS TOOLS TO BATTLE MKT TENSIONS -MNI
The European Central Bank has the tools it needs to react to
financial market tensions and will do its job, Governing Council
member Josef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Previous stories on Slovak data.............
Overview of economic data and forecasts..........
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
SDKU MEETING
Unnamed members of the senior coalition party SDKU told the
daily they did not expect that a final decision on the EFSF vote
and the possibility to tie it with the confidence vote would be
agreed already at today's meeting because the expected
parliament vote will not take place until late October.
Sme, page 3
SLOVAK TELEKOM
The state-owned stakes in Slovak Telekom (ST), where
Deutsche Telekom (DT) (DTEGn.DE) owns the controlling 51 percent
share, should be sell as soon as possible, after DT rejected
several times to pay full amount of dividends to the state, the
National Property Fund said.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
MOBILE OPERATORS' LICENCES
The telecommunication regulator upheld its decision that the
country's two major mobile network services providers Orange
Slovensko, a unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, a
unit of Deutsche Telekom must pay licence extension fees. The
operators had appealed an earlier ruling by the regulator in
August.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)