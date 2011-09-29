BRATISLAVA, Sept 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

PM AT KIA ASSEMBLY PLANT

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will visit Slovakia unit of South Korean car maker Kia Motors in the northern town Zilina, 1215 GMT.

SLOVAKIA GOVT PARTY SEES COMPROMISE POSSIBLE ON EFSF

A Slovakian junior government party opposed to widening the euro zone's rescue fund said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had offered a new compromise deal that created room to win the party's support in a parliamentary vote next month.

related news

SLOVAK PM, PARTNERS WANT EFSF VOTE BEFORE EU SUMMIT

The Slovakian parliament should vote on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund before the next EU leaders' summit on Oct. 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and two other coalition parties said on Wednesday, building pressure on its renegade partner.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

HEATING PRICES

One third of the heat providers want to hike heating prices for households this year, The state regulator said, adding it already approved majority of them.

Sme, page 8

NORD STREAM A THREAT FOR SPP

The gas project Nord Stream is the biggest threat for SPP, mainly for its division Eurstream, as Nord Stream's launch considerably weakens its position on the market, the Economy Minister Juraj Miskov said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

EFSF STRENGTHENING

The government approved and amended law on Wednesday granting the euro zone rescue fund (EFSF) the pre-approved capacity boost from the Slovak side. The parliament is expected to hold a final vote next month.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)