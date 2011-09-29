BRATISLAVA, Sept 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
PM AT KIA ASSEMBLY PLANT
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will visit Slovakia unit of
South Korean car maker Kia Motors in the northern town Zilina,
1215 GMT.
SLOVAKIA GOVT PARTY SEES COMPROMISE POSSIBLE ON EFSF
A Slovakian junior government party opposed to widening the
euro zone's rescue fund said on Wednesday that Prime Minister
Iveta Radicova had offered a new compromise deal that created
room to win the party's support in a parliamentary vote next
month.
related news
SLOVAK PM, PARTNERS WANT EFSF VOTE BEFORE EU SUMMIT
The Slovakian parliament should vote on strengthening the
euro zone's bailout fund before the next EU leaders' summit on
Oct. 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and two other
coalition parties said on Wednesday, building pressure on its
renegade partner.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Previous stories on Slovak data.............
Overview of economic data and forecasts..........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
HEATING PRICES
One third of the heat providers want to hike heating prices
for households this year, The state regulator said, adding it
already approved majority of them.
Sme, page 8
NORD STREAM A THREAT FOR SPP
The gas project Nord Stream is the biggest threat for SPP,
mainly for its division Eurstream, as Nord Stream's launch
considerably weakens its position on the market, the Economy
Minister Juraj Miskov said.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
EFSF STRENGTHENING
The government approved and amended law on Wednesday
granting the euro zone rescue fund (EFSF) the pre-approved
capacity boost from the Slovak side. The parliament is expected
to hold a final vote next month.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)