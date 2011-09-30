BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

PM AT EASTERN PARTNERSHIP MEETING

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will attend the Eastern Partnership meeting in Poland, where she will meet with her German counterpart Angela Merkel.

KIA'S SLOVAK ARM CONFIDENT OF HITTING TARGET

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp is confident of meeting its production target in Slovakia due to strong demand, fending off the impact from a cooling global economy, its local subsidiary said on Thursday.

related news

ENEL WILL FINISH SLOVAK REACTORS ON TIME

Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's Enel , expects to complete two new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant on time, with the first reactor coming on line by the end of 2012, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

related news

FACTBOX-WHO HAS STILL TO VOTE ON EFSF EXPANSION

Germany's lower house of parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on Thursday.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

DEBT CEILING

The coalition and opposition parties agreed on the constitutional law on debt ceiling at the level of 60 percent of GDP, set gradually fall to 50 percent in the future. The parliament is expected to debate and vote in December.

Sme, page 8

ONE THIRD OF DOCTORS READY TO WALK OUT

2,411 out of total 6,500 doctors from among all Slovak hospitals are ready to quit as of start of December, if government the reject to hike their salaries and stops the transformation of hospitals into private companies.

Sme, page 3

SMER KEEPS ITS POSITION

The strongest opposition party Smer, with public support at 43 percent in September, kept its wide lead ahead of other political parties a survey by the polling agency Focus showed. Junior government party SaS's popularity rose on adamant opposition to the EFSF, the survey showed.

Sme, page 2

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)