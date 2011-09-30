BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
PM AT EASTERN PARTNERSHIP MEETING
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will attend the Eastern
Partnership meeting in Poland, where she will meet with her
German counterpart Angela Merkel.
KIA'S SLOVAK ARM CONFIDENT OF HITTING TARGET
South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp is
confident of meeting its production target in Slovakia due to
strong demand, fending off the impact from a cooling global
economy, its local subsidiary said on Thursday.
ENEL WILL FINISH SLOVAK REACTORS ON TIME
Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's
Enel , expects to complete two new units at its
Mochovce nuclear power plant on time, with the first reactor
coming on line by the end of 2012, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
FACTBOX-WHO HAS STILL TO VOTE ON EFSF EXPANSION
Germany's lower house of parliament
approved new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on Thursday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
DEBT CEILING
The coalition and opposition parties agreed on the
constitutional law on debt ceiling at the level of 60 percent of
GDP, set gradually fall to 50 percent in the future. The
parliament is expected to debate and vote in December.
Sme, page 8
ONE THIRD OF DOCTORS READY TO WALK OUT
2,411 out of total 6,500 doctors from among all Slovak
hospitals are ready to quit as of start of December, if
government the reject to hike their salaries and stops the
transformation of hospitals into private companies.
Sme, page 3
SMER KEEPS ITS POSITION
The strongest opposition party Smer, with public support at
43 percent in September, kept its wide lead ahead of other
political parties a survey by the polling agency Focus showed.
Junior government party SaS's popularity rose on adamant
opposition to the EFSF, the survey showed.
Sme, page 2
