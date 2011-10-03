BRATISLAVA, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
STATE BUDGET
The finance ministry will publish central state budget data
for January-September period.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 15-year, 4.5-percent state bonds,
due May 2026.
SLOVAK GOVERNMENT CHALLENGED TO FIND EFSF BACKING
Slovakia's ruling coalition will have to reallocate cabinet
posts or face a snap election unless it can find its own
majority in parliament for a crucial vote on the euro zone's
rescue fund, the main opposition party Smer said on Sunday.

SCENARIO OF COORDINATED GREEK DEFAULT NEEDED-SLOVAK FINMIN
The euro zone debt crisis' contagion has spread and
policymakers should assess the bloc's preparedness for the
possibility of a coordinated bankruptcy in Greece if the
situation there turns to be unsustainable, Slovak Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos said on Saturday.

EURO ZONE RESCUE PLAN TO PASS SLOVAK HURDLE -PM
Slovakia's prime minister said on Friday her country's
parliament should approve new powers for the euro zone's bailout
fund by Oct. 14, which would clear a major obstacle to a key
part of the bloc's strategy for handling its debt crisis.

