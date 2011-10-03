BRATISLAVA, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

STATE BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish central state budget data for January-September period.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 15-year, 4.5-percent state bonds, due May 2026.

SLOVAK GOVERNMENT CHALLENGED TO FIND EFSF BACKING

Slovakia's ruling coalition will have to reallocate cabinet posts or face a snap election unless it can find its own majority in parliament for a crucial vote on the euro zone's rescue fund, the main opposition party Smer said on Sunday.

related news

SCENARIO OF COORDINATED GREEK DEFAULT NEEDED-SLOVAK FINMIN

The euro zone debt crisis' contagion has spread and policymakers should assess the bloc's preparedness for the possibility of a coordinated bankruptcy in Greece if the situation there turns to be unsustainable, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Saturday.

related news

EURO ZONE RESCUE PLAN TO PASS SLOVAK HURDLE -PM

Slovakia's prime minister said on Friday her country's parliament should approve new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund by Oct. 14, which would clear a major obstacle to a key part of the bloc's strategy for handling its debt crisis.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)