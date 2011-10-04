BRATISLAVA, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

COALITION MEETING

Leaders of the ruling coalition will meet, for the first time since Sept 12, to try to convince a junior coalition partner this week to give them a parliamentary majority to endorse changes to the euro zone rescue fund needed to contain the bloc's debt crisis. Meeting starts 1500 GMT.

COMMITTEE ON EFSF

The parliamentary committee for budget and finance will kick start a debate on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). The parliament will debate it after it reconvenes on Oct 11.

SLOVAK LEADERS SEEK VITAL VOTES FOR EURO ZONE FUND

Slovak government leaders will try to convince a junior coalition partner this week to give them a parliamentary majority to endorse changes to the euro zone rescue fund needed to contain the bloc's debt crisis.

SLOVAKIAN BANKING SECTOR SOUND -C.BANK

Slovakia's central bank said on Monday that stress tests showed the country's banking sector remained sound in the first half of this year as profits surged and banks were well capitalised and they saw relatively little impact from global financial turmoil.

JAN-SEPT BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR

The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.2 billion euros ($2.95 bln) for January to September, narrowing from 3.1 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the finance ministry said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 14.8 MLN IN 15-YR BONDS

Slovakia sold 14.77 million euros ($19.82 mln) worth of 15-year, 4.5 percent state bonds in an auction on Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

EARLIER DATE FOR EFSF VOTE

The Christian Democrats (KDH), junior government party, wants to vote on the EFSF at the beginning of the next week's parliament session starting on Tuesday. It want to create room for possible talks with the opposition if the coalition fails to unite and support the measure alone.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

EFSF VOTE

The coalition parties are still not sure if the compromise on the EFSF vote will be reach already on today's coalition meeting. The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS)which adamantly rejects boosting of the EFSF is still willing to negotiate.

Sme, page 2

DEBT CEILING LEGISLATION

Slovak coalition and opposition parties will submit a constitutional law creating a debt brake set at 60 percent of the GDP, with automatic sanctions starting at the level of 50 percent of the GDP.

Sme, page 9

NEW INVESTMENTS

Six companies from electronics, engineering and car industry wants to extend their businesses including the tyre producer Matador Puchov. Companies could create so around 2,000 new jobs, the source close to deal told daily Hospodarske noviny.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

