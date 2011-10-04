BRATISLAVA, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
COALITION MEETING
Leaders of the ruling coalition will meet, for the first
time since Sept 12, to try to convince a junior coalition
partner this week to give them a parliamentary majority to
endorse changes to the euro zone rescue fund needed to contain
the bloc's debt crisis. Meeting starts 1500 GMT.
COMMITTEE ON EFSF
The parliamentary committee for budget and finance will kick
start a debate on the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF). The parliament will debate it after it reconvenes on Oct
11.
SLOVAK LEADERS SEEK VITAL VOTES FOR EURO ZONE FUND
Slovak government leaders will try to convince a junior
coalition partner this week to give them a parliamentary
majority to endorse changes to the euro zone rescue fund needed
to contain the bloc's debt crisis.
SLOVAKIAN BANKING SECTOR SOUND -C.BANK
Slovakia's central bank said on Monday that stress tests
showed the country's banking sector remained sound in the first
half of this year as profits surged and banks were well
capitalised and they saw relatively little impact from global
financial turmoil.
JAN-SEPT BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR
The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.2
billion euros ($2.95 bln) for January to September, narrowing
from 3.1 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 14.8 MLN IN 15-YR BONDS
Slovakia sold 14.77 million euros ($19.82 mln) worth of
15-year, 4.5 percent state bonds in an auction on
Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency (ARDAL) said.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
EARLIER DATE FOR EFSF VOTE
The Christian Democrats (KDH), junior government party,
wants to vote on the EFSF at the beginning of the next week's
parliament session starting on Tuesday. It want to create room
for possible talks with the opposition if the coalition fails to
unite and support the measure alone.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
EFSF VOTE
The coalition parties are still not sure if the compromise
on the EFSF vote will be reach already on today's coalition
meeting. The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity
(SaS)which adamantly rejects boosting of the EFSF is still
willing to negotiate.
Sme, page 2
DEBT CEILING LEGISLATION
Slovak coalition and opposition parties will submit a
constitutional law creating a debt brake set at 60 percent of
the GDP, with automatic sanctions starting at the level of 50
percent of the GDP.
Sme, page 9
NEW INVESTMENTS
Six companies from electronics, engineering and car industry
wants to extend their businesses including the tyre producer
Matador Puchov. Companies could create so around 2,000 new jobs,
the source close to deal told daily Hospodarske noviny.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
