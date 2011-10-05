BRATISLAVA, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Government will hold its regular meeting. Ministers will debate an updated 2012 state budget draft proposal, with fiscal consolidation targets remaining unchanged, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAKIA FAILS TO END RIFT OVER EURO FUND

Parties in Slovakia's centre-right government failed to overcome a rift over a plan to expand the euro zone's financial safety net on Tuesday but said more talks would be held ahead of a ratification vote in parliament next week.

related news

SCENARIOS-SLOVAK BATTLE OVER EFSF RATIFICATION

Slovakia's centre-right government is deeply divided over a plan to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund, raising concerns in the bloc's capitals over the ratification process and threatening to bring down the country's cabinet.

related news

SLOVAK PARTY CHIEF SAYS CANNOT ACCEPT EFSF DEAL NOW

A junior partner in Slovakia's government cannot accept at the moment a proposed compromise that would allow it to support expanding the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, the party's leader said in a newspaper interview to be published on Wednesday.

related news

SLOVAK FINMIN: NO COALITION DEAL SO FAR ON EFSF

There is still no agreement in the Slovak ruling coalition on the ratification of a plan to beef up the euro zone EFSF rescue fund in parliament, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday, adding he hoped it would go through.

related news

SLOVAK GOVT TO PRESS REBEL PARTY ON EURO SAFETY NET

Slovak ruling parties will press a rebel junior partner on Tuesday to back an expanded euro zone financial safety net and so remove one of the last obstacles to the bloc's plan to halt its debt crisis from spiralling out of control.

related news

SLOVAK PARTIES AGREE TO INTRODUCE DEBT BRAKE

Sovakia's government and opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to introduce a debt ceiling to create a framework for long-term budget balance, with automatic sanctions for fiscally irresponsible cabinets, representatives of both sides said.

related news

EURO ZONE COULD CLEAR FINAL EFSF HURDLE NEXT WEEK

The euro zone is on track to secure approval for modifications to its bailout fund by a summit on Oct. 18, although Slovakia, one of three countries in the 17-country bloc yet to ratify the changes, remains an obstacle.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

ANALYSTS SUPPORT EFSF

81 percent of the economic analysts support boosting of the euro zone rescue fund EFSF, only 5 percent of analysts think the approving of EFSF would cause fall of euro.

Pravda, page 11

PROTEST ALERT

Unions said they plan to block the borders with neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Austria and Czech Republic on October 11 to protest against increasing retirement age, payroll tax reform and transformation of hospitals to private companies.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

WATER PRICES TO RISE, ELECTRICITY PRICES TO DROP

Water prices for households should rise next year, while electricity prices could drop thanks to the lower number of solar power plants connected to the grid. The final changes in prices should announce the state regulator in November.

Pravda, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)