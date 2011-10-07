BRATISLAVA, Oct 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
SAS SULIK ON ECONOMY
Richard Sulik, leader of the rebel junior government party
Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), will meet citizens of the eastern
Slovak town of Stara Lubovna to debate current political and
economic situation, 1400 GMT.
AUGUST INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish August industrial output
data, analysts expect the industrial output to rise by 3.3
percent on the year, 0700 GMT.
2012 STATE BUDGET DRAFT
The chiefs of the four coalition parties will meet to
conclude talks on the 2012 state budget draft and send it to the
parliament for final approval.
SLOVAK PARTY SETS TOUGH CONDITIONS FOR EFSF APPROVAL
A junior Slovak government party wants the country out of
the euro zone's planned permanent bailout mechanism in return
for supporting a plan to give more firepower to a temporary
rescue fund, a demand unlikely to win support at home and
abroad.
SLOVAK PARTY CHIEF HOPES FOR EFSF DEAL
Slovak junior government party chief Richard Sulik said on
Thursday he hoped coalition partners would accept his proposal
for a compromise that would allow his party accept a plan to
beef up the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund.
SLOVAKS TO OK EURO RESCUE FUND EVEN IF GOVT FALLS
Slovakia will ratify the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF
safety net, even if it requires the fall of the government or
leads to an early election, a senior ruling coalition leader
said on Thursday.
SLOVAK JUNIOR GOVT PARTY SAYS HAS WAY OUT OF EFSF ROW
Slovakia's junior ruling party SaS has a solution to a
dispute in the governing coalition over ratifying the expansion
of the euro zone's EFSF safety net and will discuss it at a
coalition meeting on Thursday, the head of its parliamentary
club said.
SLOVAK GOVT PARTY HEAD SEES SMALL CHANCES OF EFSF SUPPORT
PRAGUE, Oct 6 The head of Slovakia's junior
ruling SaS party said on Thursday the chances were small that
the conditions his party insists on to support expanding the
euro zone's EFSF safety net will be met.
SAS PLAYS EFSF BALL INTO PARTNERS CORNER
Coalition partners welcome fact that the rebel Freedom and
Solidarity (SaS) party came with a compromise proposal, granting
the party's votes for approval of strengthening of the euro
zone's rescue fund, but more talks are needed to reach a final
agreement.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
SAS POPULARITY JUMPY
The SaS party face a significant drop in popularity if it
fails to come out from the current coalition hassle over the
EFSF as winner, political analysts said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
COALITION MEETING
Leaders of the ruling coalition will meet in the coming
three days and try to seal a final agreement with rebel SaS
party. Date of the meeting has not been set yet.
