BRATISLAVA, Oct 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

SAS SULIK ON ECONOMY

Richard Sulik, leader of the rebel junior government party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), will meet citizens of the eastern Slovak town of Stara Lubovna to debate current political and economic situation, 1400 GMT.

AUGUST INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish August industrial output data, analysts expect the industrial output to rise by 3.3 percent on the year, 0700 GMT.

2012 STATE BUDGET DRAFT

The chiefs of the four coalition parties will meet to conclude talks on the 2012 state budget draft and send it to the parliament for final approval.

SLOVAK PARTY SETS TOUGH CONDITIONS FOR EFSF APPROVAL

A junior Slovak government party wants the country out of the euro zone's planned permanent bailout mechanism in return for supporting a plan to give more firepower to a temporary rescue fund, a demand unlikely to win support at home and abroad.

SLOVAK PARTY CHIEF HOPES FOR EFSF DEAL

Slovak junior government party chief Richard Sulik said on Thursday he hoped coalition partners would accept his proposal for a compromise that would allow his party accept a plan to beef up the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund.

SLOVAKS TO OK EURO RESCUE FUND EVEN IF GOVT FALLS

Slovakia will ratify the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF safety net, even if it requires the fall of the government or leads to an early election, a senior ruling coalition leader said on Thursday.

SLOVAK JUNIOR GOVT PARTY SAYS HAS WAY OUT OF EFSF ROW

Slovakia's junior ruling party SaS has a solution to a dispute in the governing coalition over ratifying the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF safety net and will discuss it at a coalition meeting on Thursday, the head of its parliamentary club said.

SLOVAK GOVT PARTY HEAD SEES SMALL CHANCES OF EFSF SUPPORT

PRAGUE, Oct 6 The head of Slovakia's junior ruling SaS party said on Thursday the chances were small that the conditions his party insists on to support expanding the euro zone's EFSF safety net will be met.

SAS PLAYS EFSF BALL INTO PARTNERS CORNER

Coalition partners welcome fact that the rebel Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party came with a compromise proposal, granting the party's votes for approval of strengthening of the euro zone's rescue fund, but more talks are needed to reach a final agreement.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

SAS POPULARITY JUMPY

The SaS party face a significant drop in popularity if it fails to come out from the current coalition hassle over the EFSF as winner, political analysts said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

COALITION MEETING

Leaders of the ruling coalition will meet in the coming three days and try to seal a final agreement with rebel SaS party. Date of the meeting has not been set yet.

