COALITION MEETING
Leaders of the centre-right ruling coalition will meet in a
last-ditch bid to reach agreement on widening the mandate of the
euro zone's bailout fund before parliament votes on Tuesday.
COMMITTEE ON EFSF
The parliamentary committee on budget and finance will
debate and vote on recommendation for the parliament whether to
approve the EFSF on Tuesday or not.
AUGUST FOREIGN TRADE DATA
The Statistics Office will publish August foreign trade
balance data, the analysts polled by Reuters expect the deficit
at 48.5 million euros, 0700 GMT.
EURO SUCCESS SLOVAKIA TORN OVER SAVING CURRENCY ZONE
The Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia car plants along the main
highway illustrate Slovakia's transformation from ex-communist
backwater to euro zone success, the world's top auto maker per
capita. They also explain its dilemma over Greece.
SLOVAK COALITION PARTNERS DEADLOCKED OVER EFSF
Slovak ruling parties rejected a proposal by a junior
partner on Saturday aimed at ending a dispute over the expansion
of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, forcing the dissenting
party to suggest it may retreat before last-ditch talks next
week.
SOCCER-RUSSIA ON EDGE OF FINALS WITH WIN IN SLOVAKIA
Russia moved to the verge of the Euro 2012 finals after Alan
Dzagoev's long-range second-half goal secured a priceless 1-0
win away to Slovakia for the Group B leaders on Friday.
SLOVAK GOVT PARTIES SEE HOPE OF EFSF COMPROMISE
Two parties in Slovakia's four-party government expressed
optimism on Friday the coalition could find a way to unblock
ratification of a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue
fund, a vital tool to tackle the spreading debt crisis.
SLOVAK PARTIES AGREE 2012 BUDGET, HIKE BANK LEVY
Slovakia's ruling coalition agreed the final version of the
next year's state budget, involving a higher than originally
proposed special bank levy, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Friday.
SLOVAK AUG OUTPUT RISES ABOVE FCASTS
Slovak industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 4.2
percent year-on-year in August, driven by a solid expansion in
car production, but growth in industrial output continued to
slow, the statistics office said on Friday.
PRESS DIGEST
SLOVAKS WANT EFSF APPROVED
Almost 45 percent of Slovaks want the government to approve
strengthening of the euro zone rescue fund on Tuesday, an
opinion poll conducted by Polis agency showed on Monday.
Plus 1 Den, page 1
U.S.STEEL TO INVEST
The Slovak unit of U.S.Steel based in eastern town Kosice
plans to invest 31.1 million euros ($41.9 mln) to build a new
coal mill-race, aimed to increase the current capacity of
grinded coal by 45 tones and increase the cost efficiency. The
mill-race construction should be finished by 2014.
Hospodarske noviny, page 13
SUBSIDIES FOR INVESTMENTS
Economy ministry wants to approve the subsidies for
investment projects in amount of 27 million euros ($36 million)
which could create 1096 new jobs within the coming five years.
Hospodarske noviny, page 4
