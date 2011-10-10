BRATISLAVA, Oct 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

COALITION MEETING

Leaders of the centre-right ruling coalition will meet in a last-ditch bid to reach agreement on widening the mandate of the euro zone's bailout fund before parliament votes on Tuesday.

COMMITTEE ON EFSF

The parliamentary committee on budget and finance will debate and vote on recommendation for the parliament whether to approve the EFSF on Tuesday or not.

AUGUST FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The Statistics Office will publish August foreign trade balance data, the analysts polled by Reuters expect the deficit at 48.5 million euros, 0700 GMT.

SLOVAK COALITION IN LAST-DITCH TALKS ON EFSF VOTE

Slovakia's coalition leaders meet on Monday in a last-ditch bid to reach agreement on widening the mandate of the euro zone's bailout fund before parliament votes on Tuesday.

related news

EURO SUCCESS SLOVAKIA TORN OVER SAVING CURRENCY ZONE

The Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia car plants along the main highway illustrate Slovakia's transformation from ex-communist backwater to euro zone success, the world's top auto maker per capita. They also explain its dilemma over Greece.

related news

SLOVAK COALITION PARTNERS DEADLOCKED OVER EFSF

Slovak ruling parties rejected a proposal by a junior partner on Saturday aimed at ending a dispute over the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, forcing the dissenting party to suggest it may retreat before last-ditch talks next week.

related news

SOCCER-RUSSIA ON EDGE OF FINALS WITH WIN IN SLOVAKIA

Russia moved to the verge of the Euro 2012 finals after Alan Dzagoev's long-range second-half goal secured a priceless 1-0 win away to Slovakia for the Group B leaders on Friday.

related news

SLOVAK GOVT PARTIES SEE HOPE OF EFSF COMPROMISE

Two parties in Slovakia's four-party government expressed optimism on Friday the coalition could find a way to unblock ratification of a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, a vital tool to tackle the spreading debt crisis.

related news [ RTRS-SK-EZC-GVD-LEN]

SLOVAK PARTIES AGREE 2012 BUDGET, HIKE BANK LEVY

Slovakia's ruling coalition agreed the final version of the next year's state budget, involving a higher than originally proposed special bank levy, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.

related news

SLOVAK AUG OUTPUT RISES ABOVE FCASTS

Slovak industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 4.2 percent year-on-year in August, driven by a solid expansion in car production, but growth in industrial output continued to slow, the statistics office said on Friday.

related news [RTRS_ECI-EZC-SK-LEN]

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

SLOVAKS WANT EFSF APPROVED

Almost 45 percent of Slovaks want the government to approve strengthening of the euro zone rescue fund on Tuesday, an opinion poll conducted by Polis agency showed on Monday.

Plus 1 Den, page 1

U.S.STEEL TO INVEST

The Slovak unit of U.S.Steel based in eastern town Kosice plans to invest 31.1 million euros ($41.9 mln) to build a new coal mill-race, aimed to increase the current capacity of grinded coal by 45 tones and increase the cost efficiency. The mill-race construction should be finished by 2014.

Hospodarske noviny, page 13

SUBSIDIES FOR INVESTMENTS

Economy ministry wants to approve the subsidies for investment projects in amount of 27 million euros ($36 million) which could create 1096 new jobs within the coming five years.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)