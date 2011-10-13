BRATISLAVA, Oct 13Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

SEPTEMBER CORE, HEADLINE INFLATION DATA

The Statistics office will publish September headline and core inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent and by 4.2 percent annually in September.

ECB'S MAKUCH TO GIVE A SPEECH

ECB's Governing Council member Jozef Makuch will give a speech at an economic conference, 0700 GMT.

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL MEETING

The outgoing government will hold a special meeting on a constitutional law to shorten the election period, 0900 GMT.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

Parliament will continue its October session, deputies are expected to vote on euro zone rescue fund EFSF for a second time, 1200 GMT.

OUTGOING SLOVAK GOVT APPROVES BUDGET DRAFT

Slovakia's outgoing cabinet approved the 2012 budget draft a day after it lost a confidence vote, Transport Minister Jan Figel, head of a junior coalition party, told reporters on Wednesday.

SLOVAK PARTIES REACH DEAL ON EURO RESCUE FUND

Parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with the leftist opposition on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net.

EURO BAILOUT FUND MAY ENDANGER SLOVAK STABILITY

The euro bailout fund may endanger Slovakia's stability. The demand for Slovakia to devote more than 10 pct of its gross domestic product to the European Financial Stability Fund brought down its government.

EU'S BARROSO, VAN ROMPUY CALL FOR QUICK SLOVAK APPROVAL FOR EFSF

The presidents of the European Commission and European Council called on Slovakia on Wednesday to approve plans to bolster the euro zone bailout fund as soon as possible, after Slovak lawmakers rejected the plan on Tuesday.

SLOVAK AUG IND ORDERS RISE 15.8 PCT M/M, 11.0 PCT Y/Y

Slovak new industrial orders jumped by 11.0 percent year-on-year in August and rose by 15.8 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

PAYROLL-TAX REFORM

The Labour Minister from junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) believes the payroll-tax reform will be approved despite of the fall of the government of Iveta Radicova, as the opposition Smer said it will not interfere with plans and reforms of the outgoing government.

Hospodarske noviny, page 7

CAR INDUSTRY

Slovakia produced last year 103 cars per 1000 citizens and became the biggest producer per capita in the European Union.

Hospodarske noviny, page 13

DOCTORS INSIST ON RESIGNATION

Doctors insist on their resignations and are prepared to leave their jobs even though the government fell. They want to agree with government on higher salaries and stopping of the transformation of the hospital to private companies.

Pravda, page 12

