BRATISLAVA, Oct 13Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
SEPTEMBER CORE, HEADLINE INFLATION DATA
The Statistics office will publish September headline and
core inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll had
forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent and by 4.2
percent annually in September.
ECB'S MAKUCH TO GIVE A SPEECH
ECB's Governing Council member Jozef Makuch will give a
speech at an economic conference, 0700 GMT.
GOVERNMENT SPECIAL MEETING
The outgoing government will hold a special meeting on a
constitutional law to shorten the election period, 0900 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
Parliament will continue its October session, deputies are
expected to vote on euro zone rescue fund EFSF for a second
time, 1200 GMT.
OUTGOING SLOVAK GOVT APPROVES BUDGET DRAFT
Slovakia's outgoing cabinet approved the 2012 budget draft a
day after it lost a confidence vote, Transport Minister Jan
Figel, head of a junior coalition party, told reporters on
Wednesday.
related news
SLOVAK PARTIES REACH DEAL ON EURO RESCUE FUND
Parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with
the leftist opposition on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster
the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a
crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net.
related news
EURO BAILOUT FUND MAY ENDANGER SLOVAK STABILITY
The euro bailout fund may endanger Slovakia's stability.
The demand for Slovakia to devote more than 10 pct of its gross
domestic product to the European Financial Stability Fund
brought down its government.
related news
EU'S BARROSO, VAN ROMPUY CALL FOR QUICK SLOVAK APPROVAL FOR
EFSF
The presidents of the European Commission and European
Council called on Slovakia on Wednesday to approve plans to
bolster the euro zone bailout fund as soon as possible, after
Slovak lawmakers rejected the plan on Tuesday.
related news
SLOVAK AUG IND ORDERS RISE 15.8 PCT M/M, 11.0 PCT Y/Y
Slovak new industrial orders jumped by 11.0 percent
year-on-year in August and rose by 15.8 percent on the month on
a seasonally adjusted basis, the Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
PAYROLL-TAX REFORM
The Labour Minister from junior coalition party Freedom and
Solidarity (SaS) believes the payroll-tax reform will be
approved despite of the fall of the government of Iveta
Radicova, as the opposition Smer said it will not interfere with
plans and reforms of the outgoing government.
Hospodarske noviny, page 7
CAR INDUSTRY
Slovakia produced last year 103 cars per 1000 citizens and
became the biggest producer per capita in the European Union.
Hospodarske noviny, page 13
DOCTORS INSIST ON RESIGNATION
Doctors insist on their resignations and are prepared to
leave their jobs even though the government fell. They want to
agree with government on higher salaries and stopping of the
transformation of the hospital to private companies.
Pravda, page 12
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)