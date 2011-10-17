BRATISLAVA, Oct 17Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

PRESIDENT TO MEET PARTY' LEADERS

President Ivan Gasparovic to meet parties' leaders to discuss the political situation after the government fall, 0900 GMT.

BONDS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 3-year, zero coupon state bonds, due April 2014, 0900 GMT. ARDAL expected to sell 150 million euros.

SLOVAKIA'S INTERIM GOVT TALKS SET FOR MONDAY

Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic said on Friday he would dismiss Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's fallen government and start talks with political parties next week to form an interim cabinet.

S&P WATCHING SLOVAK RATING AFTER GOVT FALL-PAPER

Slovakia's A+ rating could be endangered if the current political situation worsens the consolidation of public finances and delays ongoing reforms, a Standard and Poor's (S&P) analyst was quoted as saying in daily Sme on Friday.

SLOVAK FINMIN MAY CUT 2012 GDP FCAST TO NEAR 2 PCT-PAPER

The Slovak Finance Ministry's forecasting unit cannot rule out cutting its 2012 growth outlook to near 2 percent from 3.4 percent seen in the budget, an official was quoted on Friday as saying.

SLOVAK SEPT EU-NORM CPI 0.3 PCT M/M (MKT FCAST 0.2 PCT), 4.4 PCT Y/Y (FCAST 4.3 PCT)

Slovak EU-norm consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on the month in September, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.4 percent, above expectations,the Statistics Office said on Friday.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

GOVERNMENT

The coalition parties of the outgoing government as well as the opposition party Smer are for continuing of the government of Iveta Radicova untill the early election in March. Parties' leaders should discuss this topic with President Ivan Gasparovic on Monday morning.

Sme, page 2

STATE BUDGET

The current political instability, the possibility that the state budget will be not approved and replaced by provisional one could endanger the state debt management, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 6

OPPOSITION SMER

The leader of the opposition Smer Robert Fico said he didn't want any reconstruction of the government and will stay in opposition till the early election, adding the best solution would be the continuing of the current government with the limited powers.

Hospodarske noviny, page 8

FICO STAYS MOST CREDIBLE

The leader of the opposition party Smer Robert Fico stays the most credible politician with almost 37 percent, the second most credible stays outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova with almost 22 percent, the survey of polling agency Polis showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

