PRESIDENT TO MEET PARTY' LEADERS
President Ivan Gasparovic to meet parties' leaders
to discuss the political situation after the government fall,
0900 GMT.
BONDS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency(ARDAL) will auction , 3-year, zero coupon state bonds,
due April 2014, 0900 GMT. ARDAL expected to sell 150 million
euros.
SLOVAKIA'S INTERIM GOVT TALKS SET FOR MONDAY
Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic said on Friday he would
dismiss Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's fallen government and
start talks with political parties next week to form an interim
cabinet.
S&P WATCHING SLOVAK RATING AFTER GOVT FALL-PAPER
Slovakia's A+ rating could be endangered if the current
political situation worsens the consolidation of public finances
and delays ongoing reforms, a Standard and Poor's (S&P) analyst
was quoted as saying in daily Sme on Friday.
SLOVAK FINMIN MAY CUT 2012 GDP FCAST TO NEAR 2 PCT-PAPER
The Slovak Finance Ministry's forecasting unit cannot rule
out cutting its 2012 growth outlook to near 2 percent from 3.4
percent seen in the budget, an official was quoted on Friday as
saying.
SLOVAK SEPT EU-NORM CPI 0.3 PCT M/M (MKT FCAST 0.2 PCT), 4.4
PCT Y/Y (FCAST 4.3 PCT)
Slovak EU-norm consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on the
month in September, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.4
percent, above expectations,the Statistics Office said on
Friday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
GOVERNMENT
The coalition parties of the outgoing government as well as
the opposition party Smer are for continuing of the government
of Iveta Radicova untill the early election in March. Parties'
leaders should discuss this topic with President Ivan Gasparovic
on Monday morning.
Sme, page 2
STATE BUDGET
The current political instability, the possibility that the
state budget will be not approved and replaced by provisional
one could endanger the state debt management, the finance
ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
Hospodarske noviny, page 6
OPPOSITION SMER
The leader of the opposition Smer Robert Fico said he didn't
want any reconstruction of the government and will stay in
opposition till the early election, adding the best solution
would be the continuing of the current government with the
limited powers.
Hospodarske noviny, page 8
FICO STAYS MOST CREDIBLE
The leader of the opposition party Smer Robert Fico stays
the most credible politician with almost 37 percent, the second
most credible stays outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova with
almost 22 percent, the survey of polling agency Polis showed.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
