BRATISLAVA, Oct 18Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

Parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.

BANK ASSOCIATION ON BANK LEVY

The Slovak Bank Association (SBA) will comment on a special bank levy approved by outgoing government of Iveta Radicova, aimed to tax corporate deposits by 0.4 percent next year, 0800 GMT.

SPP ON GAS MARKET

The main gas provider Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) will hold a press conference on the current situation on the market, 0800 GMT.

PRESIDENT TO MEET CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

President Ivan Gasparovic will meet with the members of Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SOPK) to debate economic and political stability in the country, 0900 GMT.

DEMAND FOR SLOVAK BONDS SOUND AFTER GOVT COLLAPSE

Slovakia saw sound demand from investors for its three-year bonds at an auction on Monday, the first since the centre-right government collapsed last week, and the debt agency said the country remains in a comfortable refinancing position.

SLOVAK OPPOSITION'S POPULARITY UP AFTER GOVT FALL

Support for Slovakia's strongest opposition party Smer rose after the collapse of the country's centre-right government, indicating it would easily win an outright majority in a March early election, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 211.5 MLN IN 3-YR BONDS

Slovakia sold 211.5 million euros ($293.2 mln) worth of three-year, zero-coupon state bonds in an auction on Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

MOODY'S SEES GOVT FALL AS NEGATIVE

The rating agency Moody's sees the fall of the government and possible comeback of opposition leader Robert Fico could put the pledged fiscal consolidation at risks and so the country's sovereign rating.

Hospodarske noviny, page 6

PRESIDENT MEETING WITH PARTIES' LEADERS

President Ivan Gasparovic and political parties' leaders failed to find a solution to the current political turmoil on Monday and will meet on Thursday again to agree an interim cabinet until an early election in March.

Sme, page 1

STATE BUDGET

The coalition parties of outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova as well as the opposition party Smer don't want to have the provisional form of the state budget. Smer would like to push through proposals like higher bank levy, taxation of dividends and firms with high profit.

Sme, page 8

(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)