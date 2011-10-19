BRATISLAVA, Oct 19Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

Parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.

GOVERNEMNT MEETING

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will hold the regular weekly meeting, no special economic or political issues on agenda so far, 0800 GMT.

PM RADICOVA

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said she can not imagine to be in the same coalition with the leader of oppostion party Smer Robert Fico.

Sme, page 2

FINANCE MINISTER ON BUDGET

Outgoing Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said he expected that the state budget will be approved by the four coalition parties of Radicova's collapsed government.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

SMER WILL NOT ATTEND TALKS WITH PRESIDENT

The opposition Smer party said it will not attend a Thursday meeting with President Ivan Gasparovic, and said that is the responsibility of the coalition parties to find a solution on how to create the interim government until the March election.

Sme, page 4

PARLIAMENT MEETING

Parliament approved all the proposals of the outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova which were on Tuesday's agenda including new taxation for the municipality. There are signals that they could find an accord also on the state budget.

Sme, page 4

PSA WITH NO ORDERS

Orders of the Slovak unit of French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen have decreased and that's why they plan to limit production in November for 2 weeks, a spokeswomen said.

Hospdoarske noviny, page 14

ARDAL ON CURRENT SITUATION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Agency (ARDAL)said if there is slower growth in the Slovak economy than in other countries it could be reflected in higher interest rates. It said it is important for investors that after the government fall, policymakers keep the state deficit target and consolidation of public finance.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

