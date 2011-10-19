BRATISLAVA, Oct 19Here are news stories, press
PARLIAMENT SESSION
Parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
GOVERNEMNT MEETING
The outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova
will hold the regular weekly meeting, no special economic or
political issues on agenda so far, 0800 GMT.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
PM RADICOVA
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said she can not
imagine to be in the same coalition with the leader of oppostion
party Smer Robert Fico.
Sme, page 2
FINANCE MINISTER ON BUDGET
Outgoing Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said he expected that
the state budget will be approved by the four coalition parties
of Radicova's collapsed government.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
SMER WILL NOT ATTEND TALKS WITH PRESIDENT
The opposition Smer party said it will not attend a Thursday
meeting with President Ivan Gasparovic, and said that is the
responsibility of the coalition parties to find a solution on
how to create the interim government until the March election.
Sme, page 4
PARLIAMENT MEETING
Parliament approved all the proposals of the outgoing
government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova which were on
Tuesday's agenda including new taxation for the municipality.
There are signals that they could find an accord also on the
state budget.
Sme, page 4
PSA WITH NO ORDERS
Orders of the Slovak unit of French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen have decreased and that's why they plan to
limit production in November for 2 weeks, a spokeswomen said.
Hospdoarske noviny, page 14
ARDAL ON CURRENT SITUATION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Agency (ARDAL)said
if there is slower growth in the Slovak economy than in other
countries it could be reflected in higher interest rates. It
said it is important for investors that after the government
fall, policymakers keep the state deficit target and
consolidation of public finance.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
