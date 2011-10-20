BRATISLAVA, Oct 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

Parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT. Deputies should vote on a special bank levy at 0900 GMT.

SEPT JOBLESS DATA

The labour office will publish the September jobless data. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the unemployment rate to drop to 13.30 percent from 13.12, 0800 GMT.

PM RADICOVA AT QUESTION HOUR

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will answer deputies' questions during the regular question hour in parliament, 1200 GMT.

PRESIDENT MEETING WITH PARTIES' LEADERS

President Ivan Gasparovic will meet with party leaders to discuss the current political situation after the fall of the centre-tight cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova. He should decided about the form of an interim cabinet. The exact time has not been set yet, expected some time in the afternoon.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

SAS COULD SUPPORT RADICOVA'S GOVT

SaS, the rebellion party from the fallen coalition government, could possibly support an interim government led by outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, a source close to talks on the creation of the new administration told the daily.

Sme, page 2

OPTION OF CARETAKER GOVERNMENT

President Ivan Gasparovic could come up with a solution of a caretaker government made up of non-partisan experts, if coalition parties do not find an agreement and come to today's meeting with a clear solution how to run the government until the early election in March.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

RADICOVA OR PRESIDENT TO SUMMIT

Either Prime Minister Iveta Radicova or President Ivan Gasparovic will represent Slovakia at the upcoming EU summit. If Gasparovic does not dismiss Radicova as part of a government reshuffle, he could appoint her to represent the country at the summit, he said. The government on Wednesday agreed that Radicova should go to the summit but it is up to the president to make the final decision.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

MAJORITY WANTS RADICOVA TO LEAD GOVT

More than half of people surveyed by the daily said they wanted Iveta Radicova to lead the interim government until the March election. 42 percent said there should be a caretaker government.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 and Petra Kovacova on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)