BRATISLAVA, Oct 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
Parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
Deputies should vote on a special bank levy at 0900 GMT.
SEPT JOBLESS DATA
The labour office will publish the September jobless data.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the unemployment rate to
drop to 13.30 percent from 13.12, 0800 GMT.
PM RADICOVA AT QUESTION HOUR
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will answer deputies'
questions during the regular question hour in parliament, 1200
GMT.
PRESIDENT MEETING WITH PARTIES' LEADERS
President Ivan Gasparovic will meet with party leaders to
discuss the current political situation after the fall of the
centre-tight cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova. He should
decided about the form of an interim cabinet. The exact time has
not been set yet, expected some time in the afternoon.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
SAS COULD SUPPORT RADICOVA'S GOVT
SaS, the rebellion party from the fallen coalition
government, could possibly support an interim government led by
outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, a source close to talks
on the creation of the new administration told the daily.
Sme, page 2
OPTION OF CARETAKER GOVERNMENT
President Ivan Gasparovic could come up with a solution of a
caretaker government made up of non-partisan experts, if
coalition parties do not find an agreement and come to today's
meeting with a clear solution how to run the government until
the early election in March.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
RADICOVA OR PRESIDENT TO SUMMIT
Either Prime Minister Iveta Radicova or President Ivan
Gasparovic will represent Slovakia at the upcoming EU summit. If
Gasparovic does not dismiss Radicova as part of a government
reshuffle, he could appoint her to represent the country at the
summit, he said. The government on Wednesday agreed that
Radicova should go to the summit but it is up to the president
to make the final decision.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
MAJORITY WANTS RADICOVA TO LEAD GOVT
More than half of people surveyed by the daily said they
wanted Iveta Radicova to lead the interim government until the
March election. 42 percent said there should be a caretaker
government.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
