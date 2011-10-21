BRATISLAVA, Oct 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

PM RADICOVA AT EUROPEAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will attend the parliament committee for European affairs to discuss agenda of planned EU summit, 1000 GMT.

SLOVAK GOVT TO STAY IN OFFICE UNTIL EARLY POLLS

Slovakia's centre-right government, which lost a confidence vote last week, will remain in office until an early election in March, President Ivan Gasparovic said on Thursday.

SLOVAK PARLIAMENT APPROVES BANK LEVY

The Slovak parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a special bank levy, ploughing ahead with the measure despite political instability following last week's collapse of the country's centre-right cabinet.

SLOVAK SEPT JOBLESS RATE OVER FCAST AT 13.37 PCT

Slovakia's unemployment rate increased to 13.37 percent in September from 13.12 percent a month earlier, the Labour Office said on Thursday.

RADICOVA TO SUMMIT

President Ivan Gasparovic delegated outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova to represent Slovakia at the EU summit during the weekend. After the government fall it was not clear who will attend the summit and there was a possibility the president could attend.

Sme, page 2

PRIVATISATION STOPPED

The planned privatisation of state-owned heating companies, Slovak Telekom, which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom , or the state railway transport company was stopped due to the shortened term of outgoing Radicova's cabinet. The new government after a March poll should take further decision on possible privatisations.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

STATE BUDGET

Four deputies from the coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) of outgoing Radicova's cabinet said they will back the state budget only if salaries of deputies, the president and prime minister will be frozen.

Hospodarske noviny, page 6

