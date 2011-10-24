BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

SLOVAK PARLIAMENT LETS PM STAY ON UNTIL MARCH

Slovakia's parliament approved on Friday a constitutional amendment which allows the outgoing cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova to stay in power until an early election in March next year.

SLOVAK 2012 DEFICIT MAY RISE ABOVE TARGET-WEBSITE

Slovakia may overshoot its 2012 budget deficit target due to slower economic growth, the daily Sme's website quoted the country's finance minister as saying.

IN-FORM CIBULKOVA EYEING MAIDEN TITLE IN MOSCOW

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova continued her rich vein of form by crushing Russian Elena Vesnina 6-0 6-2 in the Kremlin Cup semi-finals on Saturday to reach her second final in as many weeks.

RADICOVA DOESN'T WANT TO GO TO EARLY ELECTION

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova does not plan to run for her party Slovak Democratic and Christian Party (SDKU) in an early eleciton in March, the paper reported citing no sources. Radicova refused to comment and should announce her official decision at a Tuesday party meeting.

Sme, page 1

RADICOVA ON EURO-ZONE

Radicova said after the EU summit that the situation is serious and needs a fast solution. She said that if a quick decision didn't come in few days or weeks, some states could have serious economic problems.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

SMER COULD IMAGINE GOVT WITH KDH, SDKU

The strongest opposition party Smer said they could imagine cooperation with current coalition parties the Christian Democrats (KDH), as well as with current ruling party SDKU. KDH said Smer is a more credible party for it than the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

Sme, page 2

HIGHER TAXES

Coalition parties SDKU and KDH, as well as the opposition Smer, are considering the introduction of a higher revenue tax to help the budget, as the economy could slow and the state deficit could increase more than planned.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

SPP WANTS HIGHER GAS PRICES

The main gas provider Slovensky plynarensky priemysel(SPP) could ask the state regulator for a 23 percent price rise for households.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)