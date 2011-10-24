BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
SLOVAK PARLIAMENT LETS PM STAY ON UNTIL MARCH
Slovakia's parliament approved on Friday a constitutional
amendment which allows the outgoing cabinet of Prime Minister
Iveta Radicova to stay in power until an early election in March
next year.
SLOVAK 2012 DEFICIT MAY RISE ABOVE TARGET-WEBSITE
Slovakia may overshoot its 2012 budget deficit target due to
slower economic growth, the daily Sme's website quoted the
country's finance minister as saying.
IN-FORM CIBULKOVA EYEING MAIDEN TITLE IN MOSCOW
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova continued her rich vein of
form by crushing Russian Elena Vesnina 6-0 6-2 in the Kremlin
Cup semi-finals on Saturday to reach her second final in as many
weeks.
RADICOVA DOESN'T WANT TO GO TO EARLY ELECTION
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova does not plan to run
for her party Slovak Democratic and Christian Party (SDKU) in an
early eleciton in March, the paper reported citing no sources.
Radicova refused to comment and should announce her official
decision at a Tuesday party meeting.
Sme, page 1
RADICOVA ON EURO-ZONE
Radicova said after the EU summit that the situation is
serious and needs a fast solution. She said that if a quick
decision didn't come in few days or weeks, some states could
have serious economic problems.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
SMER COULD IMAGINE GOVT WITH KDH, SDKU
The strongest opposition party Smer said they could imagine
cooperation with current coalition parties the Christian
Democrats (KDH), as well as with current ruling party SDKU. KDH
said Smer is a more credible party for it than the liberal
Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).
Sme, page 2
HIGHER TAXES
Coalition parties SDKU and KDH, as well as the opposition
Smer, are considering the introduction of a higher revenue tax
to help the budget, as the economy could slow and the state
deficit could increase more than planned.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
SPP WANTS HIGHER GAS PRICES
The main gas provider Slovensky plynarensky priemysel(SPP)
could ask the state regulator for a 23 percent price rise for
households.
Hospodarske noviny, page 4
