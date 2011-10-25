BRATISLAVA, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

SDKU'S PRESSER

The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SKDU) party will hold a news conference after a presidium meeting to comment on their strategy before early March election, 0930 GMT.

CBANK TO COMMENT ON AUG C/A BALANCE

The central bank will comment on August current account balance data, 1100 GMT.

SLOVAKIA WINS ARBITRATION VS HEALTH INSURERS

Slovakia won a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) arbitration case against a Dutch shareholder of health insurance firms active in Slovakia, the finance ministry said on Monday.

MOST-HID PREFERS CENTRE-RIGHT GOVT

The mostly ethnic party Most-Hid, part of the outgoing governing coalition, would prefer centre-right cooperation with their current coalition partners The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) and the Christian Democrats(KDH) after a March poll. They would not agree to be in a government alone with opposition party Smer.

Sme, page 1

RADICOVA DOESN'T WANT TO LEAVE HER PARTY

A spokesman for ruling party SDKU said he has no information that outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova is planning to leave the party before early March election. Radicova should announce her plans at today's party presidium.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

