BRATISLAVA, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
SDKU'S PRESSER
The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SKDU) party will
hold a news conference after a presidium meeting to comment on
their strategy before early March election, 0930 GMT.
CBANK TO COMMENT ON AUG C/A BALANCE
The central bank will comment on August current account
balance data, 1100 GMT.
SLOVAKIA WINS ARBITRATION VS HEALTH INSURERS
Slovakia won a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) arbitration
case against a Dutch shareholder of health insurance firms
active in Slovakia, the finance ministry said on Monday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
MOST-HID PREFERS CENTRE-RIGHT GOVT
The mostly ethnic party Most-Hid, part of the outgoing
governing coalition, would prefer centre-right cooperation with
their current coalition partners The Slovak Democratic and
Christian Union (SDKU) and the Christian Democrats(KDH) after a
March poll. They would not agree to be in a government alone
with opposition party Smer.
Sme, page 1
RADICOVA DOESN'T WANT TO LEAVE HER PARTY
A spokesman for ruling party SDKU said he has no information
that outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova is planning to leave
the party before early March election. Radicova should announce
her plans at today's party presidium.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
