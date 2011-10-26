BRATISLAVA, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

AUG C/A BALANCE DATA

The central bank to publish August current account data, 0800 GMT.

VW'S PRESS SHOP OFFICIAL OPEN

The Slovak unit of German car maker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) will officially open the plant's new press shop, 0830 GMT.

PM IN PARL COMMITTEE

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will detail EU summit agenda to the parliamentary committee for European affairs, 1100 GMT.

OUTGOING SLOVAK PM TO STAND DOWN AT EARLY ELECTION

Outgoing Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova ruled out on Tuesday running in a March election called after her government collapsed over a vote to boost the euro zone's bailout fund.

SLOVAK C.BANK SAYS AUG C/A DEFICIT SMALLER THAN JULY

Slovakia's current account balance showed a smaller deficit in August than a preliminary gap of 127 million euros in July, due to a higher trade surplus and shorter gaps of current transfers and services, the central bank said on Tuesday.

RENAULT, PSA PLAN TEMPORARY CLOSURES TO CUT INVENTORY

Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen are taking advantage of French national holidays in November to temporarily close a number of plants in a move to cut inventories, the two car makers said on Tuesday.

U.S.STEEL "NOT SATISFIED" WITH Q3 SERBIA RESULTS

U.S. Steel Corp is looking at ways to improve operations at its underperforming Serbian operations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

BANK SECTOR

If euro zone leaders approve today a proposal to strengthen the bank capital up to 9 percent, the Slovak unit of Dexia will not yet fulfil this rule as it has capital at the level of 7.91 percent, which is still enough according to the country's current rules.

Sme, page 7

SDKU SHOULD LEAD JUSTICE MINISTER

A majority of readers of daily Hospodarske noviny would like the current Justice Minister Lucia Zitnanska to lead the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) instead of current leader Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

RADICOVA'S CABINET APPOINTED

President Ivan Gasparovic on Tuesday officially dismissed and again appointed the interim government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, which will be in power till early election in March.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

