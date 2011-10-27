BRATISLAVA, Oct 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
FINMIN ON BUDGET, EURO ZONE TOPICS
Finance Ministry will hold a press conference to inform on
budget and the most recent euro-zone topics, 0900 GMT.
VW'S SLOVAK UNIT STICKS TO 2012 OUTPUT PLANS
German carmaker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Slovak plant is
sticking to its 2012 production plan of 400,000 vehicles despite
an expected slowdown in Europe's economies, said Andreas
Tostmann, head of Volkswagen Slovakia.
SLOVAK PRELIM AUG C/A BALANCE -34.0 MLN EURO
The Slovak current account showed a preliminary deficit of
34 million euro in August, compared with a 443 million euro gap
in the same period of 2010, the central bank (NBS) said on
Wednesday.
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
STATE DEFICIT, BUDGET
The planned state deficit for next year should be lower than
this year's expected 4.9 percent of GDP, the finance ministry
said. The deputies of outgoing coalition parties are saying they
will back the 2012 budget draft as it was agreed, this draft saw
next year's deficit at 3.8 percent of GDP.
Sme, page 1
LISBON TREATY
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said that change of
principle of unanimous decision making to majority one through
opening a Lisbon treaty would be for Slovakia a problem, as it
could exclude country from some decision processes.
Sme, page 10
PRE-ELECTION COOPERATION
One of the outgoing coalition parties, the mostly-ethnic
Most-Hid, suggested creating before the March election some kind
of block or unity with its current political partners the
Christian Democrats (KDH)and Slovak Democratic and Christian
Union (SDKU)as a centre-right alternative to leftist opposition
Smer.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
FIRMS LESS OPTIMISTIC
Slovak firms have started to be less optimistic due to the
ongoing slowdown of economy. In September in a survey from
company Deloitte just 12 percent of managers expected the
positive economic outlook while in June it was 84 percent.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
DOCTORS' RESIGNATIONS
The situation in hospitals after doctors' resignations
started to be more problematic and many dates of medical
surgeries are postponed. Doctors protested this way against low
salaries and transformations of hospitals to private companies.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
