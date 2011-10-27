BRATISLAVA, Oct 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

FINMIN ON BUDGET, EURO ZONE TOPICS

Finance Ministry will hold a press conference to inform on budget and the most recent euro-zone topics, 0900 GMT.

VW'S SLOVAK UNIT STICKS TO 2012 OUTPUT PLANS

German carmaker Volkswagen's ( VOWG_p.DE ) Slovak plant is sticking to its 2012 production plan of 400,000 vehicles despite an expected slowdown in Europe's economies, said Andreas Tostmann, head of Volkswagen Slovakia.

related news

SLOVAK PRELIM AUG C/A BALANCE -34.0 MLN EURO

The Slovak current account showed a preliminary deficit of 34 million euro in August, compared with a 443 million euro gap in the same period of 2010, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

STATE DEFICIT, BUDGET

The planned state deficit for next year should be lower than this year's expected 4.9 percent of GDP, the finance ministry said. The deputies of outgoing coalition parties are saying they will back the 2012 budget draft as it was agreed, this draft saw next year's deficit at 3.8 percent of GDP.

Sme, page 1

LISBON TREATY

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said that change of principle of unanimous decision making to majority one through opening a Lisbon treaty would be for Slovakia a problem, as it could exclude country from some decision processes.

Sme, page 10

PRE-ELECTION COOPERATION

One of the outgoing coalition parties, the mostly-ethnic Most-Hid, suggested creating before the March election some kind of block or unity with its current political partners the Christian Democrats (KDH)and Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU)as a centre-right alternative to leftist opposition Smer.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

FIRMS LESS OPTIMISTIC

Slovak firms have started to be less optimistic due to the ongoing slowdown of economy. In September in a survey from company Deloitte just 12 percent of managers expected the positive economic outlook while in June it was 84 percent.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

DOCTORS' RESIGNATIONS

The situation in hospitals after doctors' resignations started to be more problematic and many dates of medical surgeries are postponed. Doctors protested this way against low salaries and transformations of hospitals to private companies.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 and Petra Kovacova on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: petra.kovacova@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)