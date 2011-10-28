BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
DOCTORS' UNIONS
The unions of doctors and nurses will hold a news conference
on current situation in the health-care sector after thousands
of them threatened to quit if the government fails to increase
their wages, 0900 GMT.
GREEK HAIRCUT NO THREAT TO SLOVAK BANKS -CBANK
The Slovak central bank said on Thursday a 50 percent loss
on Greek government bonds agreed under a second aid package for
Athens posed no threat for Slovak banks.
related news
SLOVAKIA WINS GREEK EXEMPTION, TO PAY MORE ELSEWHERE
Slovakia won an exemption from a further public sector boost
to the second international rescue package for Greece at a
late-night EU summit, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Thursday.
related news
SLOVAKIA'S 2012 BUDGET GAP TO EXCEED TARGET-FINMIN
Slovakia's 2012 budget will exceed a planned deficit of 3.8
percent of gross domestic product due to slower growth, Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
related news
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
SLOVAKIA OPEN TO TAX HARMONISATION CHAT
Slovakia is open to discuss harmonisation of indirect taxes
aimed to boost competitiveness in the European Union, the
outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said after the EU summit.
Slovaks, however, reject harmonisation of direct taxes.
Hospodarske noviny, page 4
RADICOVA ON EU SUMMIT
If measures agreed by the European leaders will be fully
implemented the euro zone will be able to contain the bloc's
debt crisis, but no quick results were to be expected, Radicova
said.
Hospodarske noviny, page 15
