BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DOCTORS' UNIONS

The unions of doctors and nurses will hold a news conference on current situation in the health-care sector after thousands of them threatened to quit if the government fails to increase their wages, 0900 GMT.

GREEK HAIRCUT NO THREAT TO SLOVAK BANKS -CBANK

The Slovak central bank said on Thursday a 50 percent loss on Greek government bonds agreed under a second aid package for Athens posed no threat for Slovak banks.

SLOVAKIA WINS GREEK EXEMPTION, TO PAY MORE ELSEWHERE

Slovakia won an exemption from a further public sector boost to the second international rescue package for Greece at a late-night EU summit, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

SLOVAKIA'S 2012 BUDGET GAP TO EXCEED TARGET-FINMIN

Slovakia's 2012 budget will exceed a planned deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product due to slower growth, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

SLOVAKIA OPEN TO TAX HARMONISATION CHAT

Slovakia is open to discuss harmonisation of indirect taxes aimed to boost competitiveness in the European Union, the outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said after the EU summit. Slovaks, however, reject harmonisation of direct taxes.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

RADICOVA ON EU SUMMIT

If measures agreed by the European leaders will be fully implemented the euro zone will be able to contain the bloc's debt crisis, but no quick results were to be expected, Radicova said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 15

