FINMIN NEW GROWTH, INFLATION FORECASTS
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will present the ministry's
updated economic growth and inflation forecasts. The 2012 growth
outlook is widely expected to be cut significantly from current
3.4 percent rise expectation, 0900 GMT.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
SLOWER GROWTH BITES FURTHER INTO 2012 BUDGET
Slower growth next year, seen now down at around 1.5 percent
from previous 3.4 percent, means the state budget revenue side
will miss further 450 million euros, Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova said.
Sme
