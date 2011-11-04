BRATISLAVA, Nov 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

FINMIN NEW GROWTH, INFLATION FORECASTS

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will present the ministry's updated economic growth and inflation forecasts. The 2012 growth outlook is widely expected to be cut significantly from current 3.4 percent rise expectation, 0900 GMT.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

SLOWER GROWTH BITES FURTHER INTO 2012 BUDGET

Slower growth next year, seen now down at around 1.5 percent from previous 3.4 percent, means the state budget revenue side will miss further 450 million euros, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.

Sme, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)