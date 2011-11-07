BRATISLAVA, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

SLOVAKIA HALVES 2012 GROWTH OUTLOOK, SEES BUDGET RISK

Slovakia's Finance Ministry halved its 2012 growth outlook to 1.7 percent on Friday, citing the potential impact of the euro zone debt crisis and raising risks to the government's deficit consolidation goals.

SLOVAKIA TO ISSUE NEW 2016 FLOATING-RATE BOND

The Slovak debt agency ARDAL will issue a new floating-rate government bond due in 2016, with the first settlement date on Nov. 16, it said on Friday.

====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

AU OPTRONICS SCALES BACK SLOVAK INVESTMENT

Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp. , the world's No.4 LCD maker, scaled back hiring for its Slovak assembly plant on weakening demand and drop in clients' orders.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

SULIKS SLAMS ESM

Richard Sulik, head of liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party which triggered a collapse of the centre-right government in October, slammed planned creation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), accusing former coalition partners of 'national treason' for supporting the idea.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 9

