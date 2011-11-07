BRATISLAVA, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
SLOVAKIA HALVES 2012 GROWTH OUTLOOK, SEES BUDGET RISK
Slovakia's Finance Ministry halved its 2012 growth outlook
to 1.7 percent on Friday, citing the potential impact of the
euro zone debt crisis and raising risks to the government's
deficit consolidation goals.
SLOVAKIA TO ISSUE NEW 2016 FLOATING-RATE BOND
The Slovak debt agency ARDAL will issue a new floating-rate
government bond due in 2016, with the first settlement date on
Nov. 16, it said on Friday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
AU OPTRONICS SCALES BACK SLOVAK INVESTMENT
Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp. , the world's No.4 LCD
maker, scaled back hiring for its Slovak assembly plant on
weakening demand and drop in clients' orders.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
SULIKS SLAMS ESM
Richard Sulik, head of liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS)
party which triggered a collapse of the centre-right government
in October, slammed planned creation of the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), accusing former coalition partners of 'national
treason' for supporting the idea.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
