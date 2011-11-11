BRATISLAVA, Nov 11 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
OCTOBER INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish October headline and core
inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation
rate at 4.4 percent.
FINMIN ON TAX FCAST, GROWTH PATH
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
present new updated tax-revenue forecasts and measures aimed to
deliver long-term sustainability of the economic growth, 0900
GMT.
MOL, CEZ TO BUILD POWER PLANT IN BRATISLAVA - PAPER
Hungarian oil group MOL plans to build a large
gas-fired power plant at the Bratislava location of its Slovak
subsidiary Slovnaft sometime after it completes a similar plant
in Hungary, Slovnaft's chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.
related news
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
COMMISSION SEES WEAK SLOVAK GROWTH
The European Commission sees Slovakia's economy growing by
1.1 percent next year, while the finance ministry expected the
euro zone country rising by 1.7 percent in 2012. The Commission
expected Slovakia to miss its deficit target for this year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
SLOVAK TELEKOM REVENUES DIP IN Q3
Slovakia's largest telecommunication group Slovak Telekom,
unit of Deutsche Telekom, reported a 5 percent drop in revenues
on the year to 667 million euros in the third quarter.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
