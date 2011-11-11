BRATISLAVA, Nov 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

OCTOBER INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish October headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.4 percent.

FINMIN ON TAX FCAST, GROWTH PATH

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to present new updated tax-revenue forecasts and measures aimed to deliver long-term sustainability of the economic growth, 0900 GMT.

MOL, CEZ TO BUILD POWER PLANT IN BRATISLAVA - PAPER

Hungarian oil group MOL plans to build a large gas-fired power plant at the Bratislava location of its Slovak subsidiary Slovnaft sometime after it completes a similar plant in Hungary, Slovnaft's chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.

COMMISSION SEES WEAK SLOVAK GROWTH

The European Commission sees Slovakia's economy growing by 1.1 percent next year, while the finance ministry expected the euro zone country rising by 1.7 percent in 2012. The Commission expected Slovakia to miss its deficit target for this year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

SLOVAK TELEKOM REVENUES DIP IN Q3

Slovakia's largest telecommunication group Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom, reported a 5 percent drop in revenues on the year to 667 million euros in the third quarter.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

