BRATISLAVA, Nov 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish September new industrial orders data, 0800 GMT.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction five-year, floating-rate coupon, state bonds. ARDAL planned to sell 150 million euros in the first tranche of the maturity.

INTERVIEW-SLOVAKIA PM SAYS EURO ZONE SPLIT MAY BE NEEDED

Euro zone member Slovakia believes it might be better for some states to leave the currency if they cannot make necessary reforms, its prime minister said on Friday, saying a "de facto" split already existed.

related news

SLOVAK PM SAYS ECB SHOULDN'T BUY GOVT BONDS

The European Central Bank (ECB) should focus on its key monetary policy mission and role of a last resort lender to the banking sector rather than buy bonds of distressed euro countries, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.

related news

SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS LOWER GROWTH TO HIT TAX REVENUES

Much slower than expected economic growth in Slovakia will cut state budget revenues by 665 million euros next year and by 1.15 bln euros in 2013, the finance ministry said on Friday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

CORPORATE SEEK BETTER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Slovakia's businesses want the new government, to be formed after an early election set for March, to deliver better and faster law enforcement, less red tape, simplification and cuts in the payroll-tax system.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)