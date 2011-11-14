BRATISLAVA, Nov 14 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish September new industrial
orders data, 0800 GMT.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction five-year, floating-rate coupon, state
bonds. ARDAL planned to sell 150 million euros in the first
tranche of the maturity.
INTERVIEW-SLOVAKIA PM SAYS EURO ZONE SPLIT MAY BE NEEDED
Euro zone member Slovakia believes it might be better for
some states to leave the currency if they cannot make necessary
reforms, its prime minister said on Friday, saying a "de facto"
split already existed.
SLOVAK PM SAYS ECB SHOULDN'T BUY GOVT BONDS
The European Central Bank (ECB) should focus on its key
monetary policy mission and role of a last resort lender to the
banking sector rather than buy bonds of distressed euro
countries, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.
SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS LOWER GROWTH TO HIT TAX REVENUES
Much slower than expected economic growth in Slovakia will
cut state budget revenues by 665 million euros next year and by
1.15 bln euros in 2013, the finance ministry said on Friday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
CORPORATE SEEK BETTER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Slovakia's businesses want the new government, to be formed
after an early election set for March, to deliver better and
faster law enforcement, less red tape, simplification and cuts
in the payroll-tax system.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Other related news:
