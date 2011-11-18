BRATISLAVA, Nov 18 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
FINMIN NEWS CONFERENCE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference,
0900 GMT
ECB will do what is needed in debt crisis -Makuch
The European Central Bank will do what is needed in the debt
crisis, Slovakian governing council member Jozef Makuch said on
Friday, declining to comment further on the bank's programme of
bond-buying.
SMALLER DEFICIT EASES 2011 BORROWING NEEDS-PAPER
Slovakia will need to borrow less on the markets this year
than planned after the government's austerity programme helped
to narrow the fiscal deficit, the daily Sme cited the finance
ministry's Debt and Liquidity Agency (ARDAL) as saying on
Friday.
OCT EU-NORM CPI TOUCH ABOVE FCAST
Slovak EU-norm price growth was slightly faster than
expected at 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, putting
annual inflation at 4.6 percent, the Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
HIGHER GAS PRICES
Regulated prices of gas for households could rise by around
5 percent as of January, well below a 23 percent increase sought
by country's gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP),
run by Gaz de France and E.On Ruhrgas.
Pravda, page 1
