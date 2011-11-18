BRATISLAVA, Nov 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

FINMIN NEWS CONFERENCE

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference, 0900 GMT

ECB will do what is needed in debt crisis -Makuch

The European Central Bank will do what is needed in the debt crisis, Slovakian governing council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, declining to comment further on the bank's programme of bond-buying.

SMALLER DEFICIT EASES 2011 BORROWING NEEDS-PAPER

Slovakia will need to borrow less on the markets this year than planned after the government's austerity programme helped to narrow the fiscal deficit, the daily Sme cited the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Agency (ARDAL) as saying on Friday.

OCT EU-NORM CPI TOUCH ABOVE FCAST

Slovak EU-norm price growth was slightly faster than expected at 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, putting annual inflation at 4.6 percent, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

HIGHER GAS PRICES

Regulated prices of gas for households could rise by around 5 percent as of January, well below a 23 percent increase sought by country's gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by Gaz de France and E.On Ruhrgas.

Pravda, page 1

