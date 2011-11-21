BRATISLAVA, Nov 21 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILL AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 231-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. ARDAL
plans to sell 200 million euros worth of the debt.
JOBLESS RATE
The Labour Office (UPSVAR) will publish October jobless rate
data, 0900 GMT. Analysts expected Slovak unemployment rate to
edge down 13.25 percent, down from 13.37 percent in September.
SMALLER SLOVAK DEFICIT EASES 2011 BORROWING NEEDS -PAPER
Slovakia will need to borrow less than planned this year
after the government's austerity programme helped narrow the
fiscal deficit, daily Sme cited the finance ministry's Debt and
Liquidity Agency (ARDAL) as saying on Friday.
ECB WILL DO WHAT IS NEEDED IN DEBT CRISIS -MAKUCH
The European Central Bank will do what is needed in the debt
crisis, Slovakian governing council member Jozef Makuch said on
Friday, declining to comment further on the bank's programme of
bond-buying.
AIRPORT OPERATOR FLUGHAFEN WIEN WARNS ON PROFIT
Airport operator Flughafen Wien VIEV.VI warned on Friday
that one-off items, including a problematic terminal extension
at Vienna Airport and a fall in value of an airport in Slovakia,
would hit its third-quarter results.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
FINMIN BELIEVES EURO WILL SURVIVE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said he believed the euro will
survive with different rules of functioning, adding he cannot
rule out that the single currency area could fragment and it was
in Slovakia's interest to stay in a smaller euro zone if such a
scenario would be about to happen.
ARMY INTELLIGECE INTERCEPTIONS
Slovakia's military defense intelligence intercepted three
reporters of the daily Pravda throughout this year, collecting
date about their professional and personal life, the daily
reported. The defense minister rejected such allegations.
Novy Cas and Pravda, page 1
DROUGHT HITS RAPE-SEED CROPS
Long-term droughts hit rape-seed crops in southern Slovak
regions significantly, with agriculture sector expecting lower
harvest next year as well.
Pravda, page 11
Other related news:
