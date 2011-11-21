BRATISLAVA, Nov 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILL AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 231-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. ARDAL plans to sell 200 million euros worth of the debt.

JOBLESS RATE

The Labour Office (UPSVAR) will publish October jobless rate data, 0900 GMT. Analysts expected Slovak unemployment rate to edge down 13.25 percent, down from 13.37 percent in September.

SMALLER SLOVAK DEFICIT EASES 2011 BORROWING NEEDS -PAPER

Slovakia will need to borrow less than planned this year after the government's austerity programme helped narrow the fiscal deficit, daily Sme cited the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Agency (ARDAL) as saying on Friday.

ECB WILL DO WHAT IS NEEDED IN DEBT CRISIS -MAKUCH

The European Central Bank will do what is needed in the debt crisis, Slovakian governing council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, declining to comment further on the bank's programme of bond-buying.

AIRPORT OPERATOR FLUGHAFEN WIEN WARNS ON PROFIT

Airport operator Flughafen Wien VIEV.VI warned on Friday that one-off items, including a problematic terminal extension at Vienna Airport and a fall in value of an airport in Slovakia, would hit its third-quarter results.

====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

FINMIN BELIEVES EURO WILL SURVIVE

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said he believed the euro will survive with different rules of functioning, adding he cannot rule out that the single currency area could fragment and it was in Slovakia's interest to stay in a smaller euro zone if such a scenario would be about to happen.

ARMY INTELLIGECE INTERCEPTIONS

Slovakia's military defense intelligence intercepted three reporters of the daily Pravda throughout this year, collecting date about their professional and personal life, the daily reported. The defense minister rejected such allegations.

Novy Cas and Pravda, page 1

DROUGHT HITS RAPE-SEED CROPS

Long-term droughts hit rape-seed crops in southern Slovak regions significantly, with agriculture sector expecting lower harvest next year as well.

Pravda, page 11

