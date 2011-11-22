BRATISLAVA, Nov 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

DEF MIN ON ALLEGED INTERCEPTION

Defense Minister Lubomir Galko to brief two parliamentary committees about an alleged interception of media reporters, including head of the TV news channel TA3.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 260 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 231-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 260 million euros ($352 mln) worth of 231-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.

OCT JOBLESS RATE AT 13.29 PCT

Slovakia's unemployment rate dropped to 13.29 percent in October from 13.37 percent a month earlier, the Labour Office said on Monday.

CZECH DAY AHEAD UP, MARKET SPLITS FROM SLOVAKIA

Czech spot power rose on Monday as wind power in the region was forecast lower but prices split from Slovakia where day ahead soared, pushing up contracts along the curve, traders said.

DEBT CRISIS SWEEPS TOWARDS HEART OF EUROPE

The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe on Monday despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.

CRISIS HITS AU OPTRONICS SLOVAK INVESTMENT PLANS

Taiwan's AU Optronics scales down investment plans in Slovakia as cooling of the global economy dents demands and the electronics company stopped hiring of new employees at Slovak site and considers cuts in production.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

POLITICIANS CONCERNED WITH MEDIA WIRETAP AFFAIR

Heads of three parties of the fallen centre-right coalition and the strongest opposition party said were concerned about an alleged interception of media by military defense intelligence, asking the defence minister, under fire for being responsible, to investigate a quickly as possible.

Sme, page 1

