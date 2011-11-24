BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
PSA PRESENTS NEW MODEL
Slovak unit of France's PSA Peugeot Citroen will
present new Peugeot 208 model, Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic
to attend, 1200 GMT.
SLOVAK PIPELINE OPERATOR PLANS GRID INVESTMENT
Slovakia's gas pipeline network operator Eustream plans to
invest almost 400 million euros ($539.8 million) over the next
five years to upgrade the national grid, it said on Wednesday.
SLOVAKS APPROVE EUR 46 MLN SUBSIDY FOR INVESTORS
Slovakia approved state subsidy schemes worth around 46
million euros ($62.08 million) for nine investors planning to
invest in the euro zone country mainly into expansion their
existing production capacities in the car and electronics
sectors.
EU TO PAY MORE FOR NUCLEAR DISMANTLING - REPORT
The European Commission plans to pay an additional 550
million euros ($742 million) from 2013 to help Bulgaria,
Lithuania and Slovakia dismantle old nuclear power plants,
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a regulation
draft it obtained.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
ALLEGES WIRETAPPING OF PM UNCLEAR
The sacked Defence Minister Lubomir Galko and military
counterintelligence ruled out an alleged wiretapping of Prime
Minister Iveta Radicova, following an article ran by tabloid
Novy Cas about spying on Radicova.
Sme, page 2
HEALTH-CARE SECTOR NEAR EMERGENCY REGIME
Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic threatened to impose state
of emergency in the health care sector as soon as next week if
the government and doctors' unions fail to reach an agreement
over wage demands.
Sme, page 10
SLOVAKS IN TALKS WITH HUNDRED OF INVESTORS
Slovakia is in talks with around hundred foreign investors
about possible projects in the euro zone country, which could
create some 20,000 jobs mainly in car and electronics sectors,
the government agency for foreign investments said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 21
