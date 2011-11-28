BRATISLAVA, Nov 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction zero-coupon state bonds due in April 2014, 1000 GMT. ARDAL planned to sell 150 million euros worth of the maturity in the fourth sale of the paper.

DOCTORS' STRIKE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and Health Care Minister Ivan Uhliarik will meet with doctors' unions, possible for the last time, in an attempt to fend off a state of emergency in the health care sector after half of country's doctors said will quit if the government rejects their wage hike requests.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold a special meting to debate situation in the health care sector, 1700 GMT.

GERMANY, FRANCE EXAMINE RADICAL PUSH FOR EUROZONE INTEGRATION

Germany and France are exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries, aware that getting broad backing for the necessary treaty changes may not be possible, officials say.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

DOCTORS VS STATE OVER WAGES

Health Care Minister Ivan Uhliarik told hospitals to increase wages of all doctors by 300 euros in its latest attempt to prevent an emergency situation in the sector after half of Slovakia's doctors threaten to quit if their demand will not be met.

Uhliarik and Radicova will hold another meeting with doctors' unions later on Monday.

Sme, page 1

VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA'S TOP CORPORATE BY REVENUE

Volkswagen Slovakia, unit of Germany's Volkswagen , was with 4.04 billion euros Slovakia's biggest company by revenue last year, followed by refinery Slovnaft, unit of MOL, with 3.5 billion euros.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)