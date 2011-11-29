BRATISLAVA, Nov 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FINMIN ON CURRENT ECONOMIC ISSUES

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to comment on current economic issues, 0900 GMT.

C.BANK ON C/A BALANCE

The central bank will comment on September current account data. Actual data will be published on Wednesday.

PROLONGED EURO CRISIS COULD HURT SLOVAK BORROWING

The protracted euro zone debt crisis could complicate Slovakia's future borrowing needs, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday, adding it could scrap a planned December bond auction.

MOBILE OPERATORS LICENCE EXTENTIONS

The telecomminication market regulator rejected appeal of Slovakia's two largest mobile network services operators, Orange Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, and T-Mobile, run by Deutsche Telekom, against a combined 89 million euro fee for extention of their licences. The companies can now appeal to the court.

Sme, page 8

