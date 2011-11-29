BRATISLAVA, Nov 29 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
FINMIN ON CURRENT ECONOMIC ISSUES
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on current economic issues, 0900 GMT.
C.BANK ON C/A BALANCE
The central bank will comment on September current account
data. Actual data will be published on Wednesday.
PROLONGED EURO CRISIS COULD HURT SLOVAK BORROWING
The protracted euro zone debt crisis could complicate
Slovakia's future borrowing needs, the Debt and Liquidity
Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday, adding it could scrap
a planned December bond auction.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
MOBILE OPERATORS LICENCE EXTENTIONS
The telecomminication market regulator rejected appeal of
Slovakia's two largest mobile network services operators, Orange
Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, and T-Mobile, run by Deutsche
Telekom, against a combined 89 million euro fee for extention of
their licences. The companies can now appeal to the court.
Sme, page 8
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)