BRATISLAVA, Nov 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its December session and deputies were scheduled to open a debate on the 2012 state budget draft by the end of this week.

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

The central bank will publish preliminary September and revised August current account balance data. The bank said on Tuesday the balance swung into a surplus in September, 0900 GMT.

C.BANK SAYS SEPT C/A SWINGS INTO SURPLUS

Slovakia's current account balance swung into a surplus in September after a preliminary deficit of 34 million euro ($45.40 million) in August due to a trade surplus and smaller deficits on income and services, the central bank said on Tuesday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

EFSF LEVERAGING TALKS PROGRESSING SLOWLY

Debate on ways and timing of the euro zone rescue fund leveraging were progressing slowly and technical aspects could be settled by January at latest, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said after the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

TASR agency

BUDGET SUPPORT UNCLEAR

Support of a needed majority for the next year's budget remains unsecured as the Christian Democrats, asking for more money for the health-care sector, hesitates to cast its vote for the bill, due in parliament in the coming days.

Sme, page 1

GAS PRICES

The state energy regular said it will deliver its ruling on a request to hike gas prices for households, submitted by the gas utility SPP, run by E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez, on Thursday. SPP wanted a 23 percent increase in prices.

Sme, page 8

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)