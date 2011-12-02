BRATISLAVA, Dec 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

STATE BUDGET, DEBT BRAKE DEBATE

The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget draft and continue debate on a constitutional law on debt brake, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAKIA HEALTH SYSTEM IN CRISIS AS DOCTORS WALK OUT

Slovak healthcare unions warned on Thursday the country's medical sector may disintegrate after doctors walked out due to an ongoing dispute over wage hikes, forcing the government to ask neighbouring countries for medical support

REGULATOR REJECTS SPP'S GAS RISE REQUEST

Slovak state energy regulator (URSO) rejected on Thursday a request by top utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) to increase gas prices for households for the second time this year, the agency TASR reported.

MOL'S SLOVNAFT TO INVEST EUR 300 MLN INTO PLASTICS

Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL, said on Thursday it will invest more than 300 million euros in the production of plastics.

JAN-NOV BUDGET GAP NARROWS ON THE YEAR

The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.7 billion euros ($3.63 billion) for January to November, narrowing from a 3.5 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

SMER WANTS TO TAP HEALTH INSURERS PROFITS

The strongest leftist opposition party Smer, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, wants to ban profits of health-care insurers temporarily to help to channel more funds into hospitals running in an emergency regime. The Constitutional court ruled the previous ban, introduced under Fico, was unconstitutional.

Sme, page 6

UNIONS HOPE TO END HOSPITALS' CRISIS BY END-WEEK

Healthcare unions hope for an agreement with the government over their wage increase demands by the end of the week, to end an emergency regime in selected Slovak hospitals, which forced postponements of surgeries and relocation of patients.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

