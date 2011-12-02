BRATISLAVA, Dec 2 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
STATE BUDGET, DEBT BRAKE DEBATE
The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget
draft and continue debate on a constitutional law on debt brake,
0800 GMT.
SLOVAKIA HEALTH SYSTEM IN CRISIS AS DOCTORS WALK OUT
Slovak healthcare unions warned on Thursday the country's
medical sector may disintegrate after doctors walked out due to
an ongoing dispute over wage hikes, forcing the government to
ask neighbouring countries for medical support
REGULATOR REJECTS SPP'S GAS RISE REQUEST
Slovak state energy regulator (URSO) rejected on Thursday a
request by top utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) to
increase gas prices for households for the second time this
year, the agency TASR reported.
MOL'S SLOVNAFT TO INVEST EUR 300 MLN INTO PLASTICS
Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's
oil and gas group MOL, said on Thursday it will invest
more than 300 million euros in the production of plastics.
JAN-NOV BUDGET GAP NARROWS ON THE YEAR
The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.7
billion euros ($3.63 billion) for January to November, narrowing
from a 3.5 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the
finance ministry said on Thursday.
SMER WANTS TO TAP HEALTH INSURERS PROFITS
The strongest leftist opposition party Smer, led by ex-Prime
Minister Robert Fico, wants to ban profits of health-care
insurers temporarily to help to channel more funds into
hospitals running in an emergency regime. The Constitutional
court ruled the previous ban, introduced under Fico, was
unconstitutional.
Sme, page 6
UNIONS HOPE TO END HOSPITALS' CRISIS BY END-WEEK
Healthcare unions hope for an agreement with the government
over their wage increase demands by the end of the week, to end
an emergency regime in selected Slovak hospitals, which forced
postponements of surgeries and relocation of patients.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
