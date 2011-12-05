BRATISLAVA, Dec 5 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 217-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. ARDAL
planned to sell 150 million euros worth of the debt.
SLOVAKIA REACHES DEAL AVERTING HOSPITALS' COLLAPSE
Slovakia's government and healthcare unions have struck a
deal to end a months-long dispute over wage hikes and avert the
collapse of the country's medical facilities, the prime minister
said on Saturday
FITCH AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA'S SPP AT 'A'; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel,
a.s.'s (SPP) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
FISCAL UNION REQUIRES REFERENDUM
A possible creation of a fiscal union in the euro zone
should be subject of a referendum in Slovakia, the outgoing
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said, adding countries should
preserve direct-tax sovereignty.
Sme, page 1
SMER EXPECTED TO FORM GOVERNMENT
The leading leftist opposition party Smer, Slovakia's most
popular party, was expected to form a government on its own or
be part of a coalition after an early March election, a poll
conducted by Focus agency for Hospodarske Noviny showed.
In case of a coalition, Slovaks favour a two party
coalition of Smer and the conservative Christian Democrats
(KDH).
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
