BRATISLAVA, Dec 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 217-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. ARDAL planned to sell 150 million euros worth of the debt.

SLOVAKIA REACHES DEAL AVERTING HOSPITALS' COLLAPSE

Slovakia's government and healthcare unions have struck a deal to end a months-long dispute over wage hikes and avert the collapse of the country's medical facilities, the prime minister said on Saturday

related news

FITCH AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA'S SPP AT 'A'; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel, a.s.'s (SPP) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

FISCAL UNION REQUIRES REFERENDUM

A possible creation of a fiscal union in the euro zone should be subject of a referendum in Slovakia, the outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said, adding countries should preserve direct-tax sovereignty.

Sme, page 1

SMER EXPECTED TO FORM GOVERNMENT

The leading leftist opposition party Smer, Slovakia's most popular party, was expected to form a government on its own or be part of a coalition after an early March election, a poll conducted by Focus agency for Hospodarske Noviny showed.

In case of a coalition, Slovaks favour a two party coalition of Smer and the conservative Christian Democrats (KDH).

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)