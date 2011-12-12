BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish new industrial orders data for October, 0800 GMT.

GOVT ON DOCTORS' PAY

The government will hold a special meeting to amend legislation accordingly in order to complete its pledge to doctors to hike their salaries, a promise made to avert collapse of the country's health-care system.

OCT FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 570.1 MLN

The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 570.1 million euros surplus in October, after a revised 398.5 million euro surplus in September, the Statistics Office said on Friday.

