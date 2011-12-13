BRATISLAVA, Dec 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish November headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 4.4 percent for the second month in a row.

FINMIN ON EURO ZONE

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos to address a conference on current state of the euro zone crisis after the EU summit, 0800 GMT.

C.BANK FORECASTS

The central bank (NBS) will publish its updated GDP growth, inflation, current account forecasts for 2011-2013 period.

ECB'S MAKUCH ON EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, governor of Slovak central bank, will comment on situation in the euro zone.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia's reformist centre-right government collapsed in October after the junior coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party refused to support the strengthening of the euro zone bailout fund, which was tied to a confidence vote.

related news

OCT INDUSTRIAL ORDERS -0.6 M/M, +4.1 Y/Y

Slovak new industrial orders rose by 4.1 percent year-on-year in October but declined 0.6 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, for the second month in a row, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

SPAIN EYES SLOVAK AAU'S

Spain wants to buy 20 million tonnes of Slovakia's available Kyoto carbon credits for around 80 million euros ($105.73 million), the environment ministry said. Slovaks have 27 million tonnes of credits available.

Sme, page 8

VW TO EXPAND WELDING SHOP

Volkswagen will invest 1.1 billion euros to expand its welding shop at its Slovak assembly plant to boost production capacity and hire more workers. The project is part of the carmaker's overall investment plan for the 2011-2015 period.

Sme, page 8

