BRATISLAVA, Dec 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish November headline and
core inflation data, 0800 GMT.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.2 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation
rate at 4.4 percent for the second month in a row.
FINMIN ON EURO ZONE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos to address a conference on
current state of the euro zone crisis after the EU summit, 0800
GMT.
C.BANK FORECASTS
The central bank (NBS) will publish its updated GDP growth,
inflation, current account forecasts for 2011-2013 period.
ECB'S MAKUCH ON EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member
Jozef Makuch, governor of Slovak central bank, will comment on
situation in the euro zone.
FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA
Slovakia's reformist centre-right government collapsed in
October after the junior coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS)
party refused to support the strengthening of the euro zone
bailout fund, which was tied to a confidence vote.
OCT INDUSTRIAL ORDERS -0.6 M/M, +4.1 Y/Y
Slovak new industrial orders rose by 4.1 percent
year-on-year in October but declined 0.6 percent on the month on
a seasonally adjusted basis, for the second month in a row, the
Statistics Office said on Monday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
SPAIN EYES SLOVAK AAU'S
Spain wants to buy 20 million tonnes of Slovakia's available
Kyoto carbon credits for around 80 million euros ($105.73
million), the environment ministry said. Slovaks have 27 million
tonnes of credits available.
Sme, page 8
VW TO EXPAND WELDING SHOP
Volkswagen will invest 1.1 billion euros to
expand its welding shop at its Slovak assembly plant to boost
production capacity and hire more workers. The project is part
of the carmaker's overall investment plan for the 2011-2015
period.
Sme, page 8
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
