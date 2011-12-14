BRATISLAVA, Dec 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GAS PRICES

The state energy regulator (URSO) will publish its decision on gas prices for households in 2012, 0900 GMT. URSO rejected in November a request submitted by gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) to hike prices by around 23 percent.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

C.BANK CUTS GROWTH OUTLOOK ON CRISIS CONTAGION

The Slovak central bank cut its growth outlook for this and the coming two years on Tuesday as the euro zone debt crisis dents foreign demand, Slovakia's key and currently sole growth driver.

MAKUCH SAYS ECB MANDATE PROHIBITS OUTRIGHT QE

European Central Bank is limited by the European Treaty and cannot engage in an unlimited bond buy programme or printing money in the same way as other major central banks can, ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

NOV HEADLINE INFLATION ABOVE FCAST

Slovak consumer prices rose by faster than expected 0.5 percent on the month in November, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.6 percent, its highest mark since December 2008, the Statistics Office said Tuesday.

IMF CONTRIBUTION

Slovakia's contrinution to a planned loan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from euro zone countries will range between 1.5 and 2.3 billion euros, the central bank Governor Jozef Makuch said. Makuch will meet with Finance Minister Ivan Miklos on Thursday to debate the issue.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

HIGHER HEATING PRICES

Retail heating prices will rise by up to 6.9 percent next year.

Sme, page 6

