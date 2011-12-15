BRATISLAVA, Dec 15 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish EU-norm inflation data
for November, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation
rate at 4.5 percent.
FITCH:CEE BANKS OTLK STABLE; DOWNSIDE RISKS REMAIN
Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that
the combined outlook for banks in Central and Eastern Europe
(CEE) remains stable, but that downside risks are increasing
against a backdrop of weakening GDP growth, worsening asset
quality and potential funding constraints.
SLOVAKS APPROVE 5.5 PCT RETAIL GAS PRICE INCREASE
Slovakia's energy regulator on Wednesday approved a
household gas price rise of an average 5.5 percent in 2012,
lower than the increase utility Slovensky Plynarensky (SPP) had
sought to balance out rising commodity prices.
FDI INFLOW RISES
Slovakia attracted 26 foreign direct investment projects
worth 517.6 million euros ($670.34 million) this year, compared
with 20 projects worth 123 million euros in 2010.
SPP SLAMS GAS HIKE
Slovak dominant gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel
(SPP), run by Gaz de France and E.ON, said the 5.5 percent hike
in gas prices of households for 2012 was not enough and the
company will consider all steps available to shield its
interests.
Sme, page 1
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)