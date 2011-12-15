BRATISLAVA, Dec 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish EU-norm inflation data for November, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.5 percent.

FITCH:CEE BANKS OTLK STABLE; DOWNSIDE RISKS REMAIN

Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the combined outlook for banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) remains stable, but that downside risks are increasing against a backdrop of weakening GDP growth, worsening asset quality and potential funding constraints.

related news

SLOVAKS APPROVE 5.5 PCT RETAIL GAS PRICE INCREASE

Slovakia's energy regulator on Wednesday approved a household gas price rise of an average 5.5 percent in 2012, lower than the increase utility Slovensky Plynarensky (SPP) had sought to balance out rising commodity prices.

related news

FDI INFLOW RISES

Slovakia attracted 26 foreign direct investment projects worth 517.6 million euros ($670.34 million) this year, compared with 20 projects worth 123 million euros in 2010.

SPP SLAMS GAS HIKE

Slovak dominant gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by Gaz de France and E.ON, said the 5.5 percent hike in gas prices of households for 2012 was not enough and the company will consider all steps available to shield its interests.

Sme, page 1

