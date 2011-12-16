BRATISLAVA, Dec 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DEBT CALENDAR

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will publish 2012 debt calendar of planned gross borrowing in bonds and treasury bills, by 1000 GMT.

FINMIN IN PARLIAMENT

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will brief the parliamentary committee for European affairs on planned contribution of euro members to the IMF, 1000 GMT.

SLOVAKIA FDI SHARPLY UP, TOPS 500 MLN EUR IN 2011

Foreign direct investment in Slovakia rose fourfold this year to top half a billion euros, the government's investment agency said on Thursday, with flows directed mainly into the manufacturing sector.

SLOVAKS BREAK SUSPECTED NUCLEAR TRAFFICKING RING

A gang of seven people nicknamed "the Pensioners' Club" have been arrested in Slovakia on suspicion of trying to smuggle radioactive material and sell it in neighbouring Czech Republic, Slovak police said on Thursday.

U.S. STEEL TO CUT SLOVAK OUTPUT FROM JANUARY - REPORT

U.S. Steel Corp will scale down production at its Slovak unit by cutting one working day a week from January in reaction to the tougher economic environment in Europe, Slovak news agency SITA reported on Thursday.

