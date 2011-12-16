BRATISLAVA, Dec 16 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
DEBT CALENDAR
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will publish 2012 debt calendar of planned gross
borrowing in bonds and treasury bills, by 1000 GMT.
FINMIN IN PARLIAMENT
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will brief the parliamentary
committee for European affairs on planned contribution of euro
members to the IMF, 1000 GMT.
SLOVAKIA FDI SHARPLY UP, TOPS 500 MLN EUR IN 2011
Foreign direct investment in Slovakia rose fourfold this
year to top half a billion euros, the government's investment
agency said on Thursday, with flows directed mainly into the
manufacturing sector.
SLOVAKS BREAK SUSPECTED NUCLEAR TRAFFICKING RING
A gang of seven people nicknamed "the Pensioners' Club" have
been arrested in Slovakia on suspicion of trying to smuggle
radioactive material and sell it in neighbouring Czech Republic,
Slovak police said on Thursday.
U.S. STEEL TO CUT SLOVAK OUTPUT FROM JANUARY - REPORT
U.S. Steel Corp will scale down production at its
Slovak unit by cutting one working day a week from January in
reaction to the tougher economic environment in Europe, Slovak
news agency SITA reported on Thursday.
