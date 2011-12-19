BRATISLAVA, Dec 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 98-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.

HAVEL, LEADER OF "VELVET REVOLUTION", DIES

Vaclav Havel, a dissident playwright jailed by Communists who became Czech president and a worldwide symbol of peace and freedom after leading the bloodless "Velvet Revolution", died at 75 on Sunday.

EURO ZONE COUNTRIES TO AGREE IMF BOOST-SLOVAK FINMIN

European countries are likely to agree to boost the International Monetary Fund's lending capacity on Monday as part of measures to aid euro zone countries struggling with high debt, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.

SLOVAKIA TO TRIM 2012 GROSS BOND, BILL ISSUANCE

Euro zone member Slovakia plans to trim gross borrowing in bonds and treasury bills next year to around 7.5 billion euros ($9.75 billion), from the 7.7-8.5 billion euros originally planned for this year.

