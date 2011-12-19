BRATISLAVA, Dec 19 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 98-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.
HAVEL, LEADER OF "VELVET REVOLUTION", DIES
Vaclav Havel, a dissident playwright jailed by Communists
who became Czech president and a worldwide symbol of peace and
freedom after leading the bloodless "Velvet Revolution", died at
75 on Sunday.
EURO ZONE COUNTRIES TO AGREE IMF BOOST-SLOVAK FINMIN
European countries are likely to agree to boost the
International Monetary Fund's lending capacity on Monday as part
of measures to aid euro zone countries struggling with high
debt, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.
SLOVAKIA TO TRIM 2012 GROSS BOND, BILL ISSUANCE
Euro zone member Slovakia plans to trim gross borrowing in
bonds and treasury bills next year to around 7.5 billion euros
($9.75 billion), from the 7.7-8.5 billion euros originally
planned for this year.
