BRATISLAVA, Dec 20 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 273 ML EUR WORTH OF 98-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 272.6 million euros ($355.66 million) worth of
98-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, above 150 million
euros planned before the auction, the finance ministry's Debt
and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.
related news
VOLKSWAGEN EYES SLOVAK SUV OUTPUT CAPACITY BOOST
Germany's car group Volkswagen plans to invest
50 million euros ($65.23 million) at its Slovak assembly plant
to boost production capacity of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)
models by 25 percent next year, the Slovak unit said on Monday.
related news
CZECHS MOURN "VELVET REVOLUTION" LEADER HAVEL
Czechs streamed in their thousands through Prague Castle and
the mediaeval city centre on Monday to write condolences and bid
farewell to Vaclav Havel, the playwright-turned-president whose
"Velvet Revolution" toppled Communist rule.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)