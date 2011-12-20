BRATISLAVA, Dec 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 273 ML EUR WORTH OF 98-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 272.6 million euros ($355.66 million) worth of 98-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, above 150 million euros planned before the auction, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.

related news

VOLKSWAGEN EYES SLOVAK SUV OUTPUT CAPACITY BOOST

Germany's car group Volkswagen plans to invest 50 million euros ($65.23 million) at its Slovak assembly plant to boost production capacity of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) models by 25 percent next year, the Slovak unit said on Monday.

related news

CZECHS MOURN "VELVET REVOLUTION" LEADER HAVEL

Czechs streamed in their thousands through Prague Castle and the mediaeval city centre on Monday to write condolences and bid farewell to Vaclav Havel, the playwright-turned-president whose "Velvet Revolution" toppled Communist rule.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)