BRATISLAVA, Jan 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

FOREIGN TRADE

The Statistics Office will publish November and revised October foreign trade data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 375 million euro surplus, after 570.1 million euro surplus in October.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 77-days treasury bills, expecting to sell 150 million euros worth of the maturity, around 1000 GMT.

SDKU REJECTS COOPERATION WITH SMER

Mikulas Dzurinda, leader of the centre-right Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SKDU), the strongest party of the collapsed government, rejected cooperation with country's most popular centre-left opposition Smer party after March election.

Sme, page 2

VOLKSWAGEN RESUMES SLOVAK PRODUCTION

Germany's Volkswagen will resume production at its Slovak assembly plant after regular end-year holidays with small size model Up!, production of Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) models will come back online next Monday.

Sme, page 9

