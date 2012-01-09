BRATISLAVA, Jan 9 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
FOREIGN TRADE
The Statistics Office will publish November and revised
October foreign trade data, 0800 GMT. Analysts
expected a 375 million euro surplus, after 570.1 million euro
surplus in October.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction 77-days treasury bills, expecting to sell 150 million
euros worth of the maturity, around 1000 GMT.
SDKU REJECTS COOPERATION WITH SMER
Mikulas Dzurinda, leader of the centre-right Slovak
Democratic and Christian Union (SKDU), the strongest party of
the collapsed government, rejected cooperation with country's
most popular centre-left opposition Smer party after March
election.
Sme, page 2
VOLKSWAGEN RESUMES SLOVAK PRODUCTION
Germany's Volkswagen will resume production at
its Slovak assembly plant after regular end-year holidays with
small size model Up!, production of Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
models will come back online next Monday.
Sme, page 9
